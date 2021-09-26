Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

IndyCar Long Beach start times: It all comes down to this (again) for the NTT IndyCar Series — but never quite this way.

The championship will be decided at the season finale for the 16th consecutive year, but this will be the first and likely only time it happens on the streets of Southern California.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach was moved from its annual April date to late September (after being canceled last year).

Entering Long Beach with a 35-point lead over Pato O’Ward and 48 points over Josef Newgarden, Alex Palou needs only an 11th or better to clinch his first title in his second IndyCar season (and first with Chip Ganassi Racing).

The largest lead blown by a championship leader since 2008 (when IndyCar and Champ Car were unified) was 34 points in 2015 (when Juan Pablo Montoya was passed by Scott Dixon).

The past two IndyCar races at Long Beach both were won by Alexander Rossi from the pole position.

Here are the details and IndyCar start times for the weekend at Long Beach (all times are ET):

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Sunday, NBCSN (live). Leigh Diffey is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy. Kevin Lee and Marty Snider are the pit reporters.

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 3:38 p.m. ET

GREEN FLAG: 3:45 p.m. ET

DISTANCE: The race is 85 laps (167.28 miles) on an 11-turn, 1.968-mile road course in Long Beach, California.

PRACTICE (all on Peacock Premium): Friday, 6-6:45 p.m. ET; Saturday, noon-12:45 p.m. ET; Sunday, noon-12:30 p.m. ET (warmup)

QUALIFYING: Saturday, 3:05 p.m. ET (NBCSN/Peacock Premium)

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Seven sets primary, four sets alternate. Teams must use one set of primary and one new set of alternate tires in the race. (Note: An eighth set of primary tires is available to any rookie in the first practice.)

PUSH TO PASS: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation. The push-to-pass is not available on the initial start or any restart unless it occurs in the final two laps or three minutes of a timed race. The feature increases the power of the engine by approximately 60 horsepower.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 85 degrees with a 6% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 28 cars entered at Long Beach

Weekend schedule

(All times ET)

Friday, Sept. 24

Noon-12:20 p.m.: Historic Formula Atlanta Challenge practice

12:45-1:45 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

2:10-2:30 p.m.: Stadium Super Trucks practice

3:35-4 p.m.: Global Time Attack practice

4:20-5:35 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

6-6:45 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series practice, Peacock Premium

7-7:20 p.m.: Historic Formula Atlanta Challenge qualifying

7:45-8:55 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying

9:15-9:35 p.m.: Super Drift Challenge practice

9:45-11:15 p.m.: Formula D Super Drift Challenge, Race 1

Saturday, Sept. 25

Noon-12:45 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series practice, Peacock Premium

1:05-1:35 p.m.: Stadium Super Trucks, Race 1

2:05-2:20 p.m.: Global Time Attack, Race 1

3:05-4:20 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series qualifying, NBCSN/Peacock Premium

5:05-6:45 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race

7:30-7:50 p.m.: Historic Formula Atlanta Challenge, Race 1

8:30-8:50 p.m.: Super Drift Challenge practice

9-10:30 p.m.: Formula D Super Drift Challenge, Race 2

Sunday, Sept. 26

Noon-12:30 p.m.: IndyCar warmup, Peacock Premium

1:10-1:25 p.m.: Global Time Attack, Race 2

1:45-2:05 p.m.: Historical Formula Atlantic Challenge, Race 2

3:38 p.m.: Command to start engines

3:45 p.m.: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (85 laps/167.28 miles), NBCSN

6:30 p.m.: Stadium Super Trucks, Race 2

