Motocross of Nations returns to America in 2022 at RedBud

The Motocross of Nations will return to the United States at RedBud in Buchanan, Mich. for the fifth time in its 75-year history for the 2022 edition. The event is typically held in late September.

The announcement was made during the event weekend for this year’s race, which was held at Mantova, Italy and won by the Italian team. In part because of travel restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, America did not field a team this year.

In the most recent Motocross of Nations prior to that, a Dutch team represented the host country of The Netherlands with a win at Assen in 2019. American riders will try to keep that streak alive.

This will be the second time RedBud hosts the event. In 2018, a French team led by Gautier Paulin and Dylan Ferrandis won the title for the fifth consecutive year.

“The coming year will be the perfect time to come back to normal and to come back to normal means to be able to have races and travel also outside Europe,” said FIM President Jorge Viegas in a release. “We really must keep the championships going and it was not easy in the last couple of years because of the restrictions. I want to thank Infront Moto Racing for the hard work and efforts to promote the FIM Motocross World Championship and the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. We are very proud to go to RedBud in 2022.”

The US first hosted the event in 1987 at Unadilla with Americans Bob Hannah, Rick Johnson and Jeff Ward riding victoriously. At the time, America was in the midst of an incredible 13-race winning streak that began in 1981 and ended in 1993.

In 2007, the event moved to Budds Creek in Mechanicsville, Md. with Ricky Carmichael, Ryan Villopoto and Tim Ferry winning for America. In 2010, Ryan Dungey, Trey Canard and Andrew Short also won for the hosting Americans at Thunder Valley MX Park in Lakewood, Colo., which makes the 2018 race the first time America was beaten at home.

“We’re so excited to have the FIM Monster Energy Motocross of Nations return to RedBud,” said track organizer Amy Ritchie. “2018 was an amazing experience that people are still talking about. Beyond the staff and officials, the race teams and the multitude of fans in attendance, our whole community enjoyed the culture and people it brought from around the world. Even in extreme conditions, it was a very special event, and we can’t wait to do it again.”