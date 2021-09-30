Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hailie Deegan will be a part of MotoCar Fite Klub 2.0 and take on father Brian Deegan and the defending winner of the inaugural Fite Klub, Jeremy McGrath on Thursday, October 7, at Travelers Rest (S.C.) Speedway.

Joining them will be other legends of motorcycle racing, including Chad Reed, Justin Brayton and Grant Langston with additional drivers to be named shortly.

This is the second edition of the celebrity match race. In February, McGrath, Reed, Brayton and Brian Deegan raced on this same track as they traded two wheels for four in a seven-car field. McGrath emerged victorious and the pay-per-view format was successful enough to warrant a sequel.

McGrath is one of several championship riders in the event. With seven Supercross titles to his credit, winning is second nature.

Last year, Reed finished second to McGrath in the Fite Klub Main event. He has two Supercross titles.

Brayton is a four-time Australian Supercross champ and Brian Deegan is a 16-time X-Games Gold Medalist.

Fite Klub is also branching out slightly and adding a race-within-the-race as the Deegan family will battle for bragging rights between father and daughter.

Currently competing fulltime in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Hailie Deegan will be another focus of attention as she continues to add to her resume of racing disciplines. This is not the first time she has competed in identically prepared stockers after racing in Tony Stewart’s Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) summer series, including the season finale at Nashville Superspeedway.

One of her SRX races was on dirt at Knoxville (Iowa) Speedway when she finished second to Stewart. She won a NASCAR K&N Pro Series West at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway dirt track in 2019.

Haiden Deegan, brother to Hailie and son of Brian, will compete in a newly created industry class that also features motocross journalists.

“As we move forward with this great event once again we will continue to build on the success of our first race,” said Rob Buydos, MotoCar FITE Klub event organizer in a release. “This elite class of athletes will put on a great race for live event fans and those tuning in through the FITE app.”