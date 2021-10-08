Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2022 MotoGP schedule begins in March and ends in November with 21 rounds announced on the provisional calendar.

The season kicks off in its accustomed location in Qatar under the lights on March 6-8, but quickly mixes things up with their first of two new venues two weeks later.

Subject to final approval, Round 2 of the series will be held on the newly created Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia.

Rounds 3 and 4 will be a swing through the Americas with Argentina in early April, followed by the US Grand Prix returning to a spring date. In 2021, the race was held in early October with Marc Marquez claiming victory on the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

MotoGP then heads to Portimao in Portugal to start an eight-race European stint that culminates in the second new circuit in Finland for the first race in that country since 1982. The Finnish GP will be contested on the 2.88-mile KymiRing circuit that was supposed to debut in 2020 before COVID-19 pandemic disrupted last year’s calendar.

With a visit to Great Britain in early August, the European schedule is briefly interrupted before heading back to the mainland for three events.

The Japanese GP will be return to the schedule in late September as the first of four events along the Pacific Rim. in September and October. That segment of the calendar winds up with the penultimate round of the season at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.

The season ends on November 6, 2022 in Valencia Spain.

2022 Provisional Schedule

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, March 6

Indonesia GP, Mandalika Street Circuit, March 20*

Argentina GP, Termas de Río Hondo, April 3

American GP, Circuit of the Americas, April 10

Portugal GP, Algarve, April 24

Spanish GP, Jerez, May 1

French GP, Le Mans, May 15

Italian GP, Mugello, May 29

Catalunya GP, Catalunya, June 5

German GP, Sachsenring, June 19

Dutch GP, Assen, June 26

Finnish GP, KymiRing, July 10*

British GP, Silverstone, August 7

Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, August 21

San Marino GP, Misano, September 4

Aragon GP, MotorLand, September 18

Japanese GP, Motegi, September 25

Thailand GP, Chang International Circuit, October 2

Australian GP, Philip Island, October 16

Malaysian GP, Sepang, October 23

Valencia GP, Ricardo Tormo, November 6

* subject to approval