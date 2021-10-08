IMSA starting lineup VIR: The No. 4 Corvette driven by Tommy Milner claimed the pole position Friday for the Michelin GT Challenge at Virginia International Raceway, turning a lap of 1 minute, 40.263 seconds around the 17-turn, 3.27-mile road course in Alton, Virginia.

Milner, who co-drives the No. 4 C8.R with Nick Tandy, nipped No. 3 Corvette teammate Jordan Taylor by 0.003 seconds. It ended a streak of five consecutive poles for Taylor (and six for he and co-driver Antonio Garcia).

“It’s relieving in some sense,” Milner said in an IMSA release. “Obviously, the race is the most important part of the weekend, but it’s good to get these little victories like qualifying. It doesn’t mean anything, but it means something, for sure. Happy with our Corvette, the balance has been really good all weekend so far. Happy to kind of put it all together in qualifying and get a pole.”

STARTING LINEUPS: By position l By number

Saturday’s race will air live at noon ET on NBC. Milner and Tandy are trying to capture their third consecutive GTLM victory.

In the GTD class, Robby Foley won the pole position with a lap of 1:43.809 (113.400 mph) in the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3.

“It was a great effort by the whole team to get us back out after the second practice,” Foley said in an IMSA relesae. “We had a little water leak that we obviously had to address quickly. We didn’t have a lot of laps this morning, but – luckily – we know the M6 well around here. The balance was good, and I was able to put together a good lap for pole.”

Points leader Zacharie Robichon slid off course in the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R and qualified seventh but will start from the rear of the 15-car field after its 9 crew was penalized for touching the car between the qualifying sessions for starting position and points.

