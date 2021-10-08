Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ISTANBUL — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time Friday in Turkey ahead of title rival Max Verstappen in both F1 practice sessions for the Turkish Grand Prix.

In the morning session, this season’s narrow championship leader was 0.43 seconds ahead of the Red Bull driver in warm conditions. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was 0.48 behind Hamilton in the third spot with Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas fourth.

In the afternoon session, Hamilton again paced the field while Verstappen dropped to fifth behind teammate Sergio Perez.

Hamilton leads Verstappen by two points with seven races remaining after he retook the championship lead with his 100th career victory in Russia two weeks ago.

Our full classification from second practice! Hamilton leads the way, but Leclerc isn't far behind 👀#TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/cHEIUuxRNA — Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2021

But the Mercedes driver’s lead could well be lost Sunday as Hamilton will start the race with a 10-place grid penalty for exceeding his allocation of three engines for the season. Mercedes fitted a fourth internal combustion engine on Friday.

The Istanbul track proved much more reliable than last year when it had just been re-laid to host an F1 race for the first time since 2011 and was far too slippery.

Drivers complained last year about the surface on the 5.3-kilometer (3.3-mile) course, with Verstappen comparing it to an ice rink. He placed sixth in that race after qualifying in second spot, while Hamilton rose from sixth on the grid to win and clinch a record-equaling seventh world title.

Red Bull is powered by Honda engines, but the Japanese manufacturer is pulling out of F1 at the end of 2021. In honor of Honda, both Red Bull and feeder team AlphaTauri have special liveries on their cars for this race, which replaced the Japanese GP after it was canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

The Red Bulls used a predominantly white livery, inspired by the Honda that American driver Richie Ginther powered to victory at the 1965 Mexican GP.

Pierre Gasly and home favorite Yuki Tsunoda’s AlphaTauris had “Arigato” – Japanese for thank you – written on the rear wings.

Verstappen is a major threat to Hamilton’s bid for an eighth world title to surpass Michael Schumacher and stand alone among F1 greats. He leads Hamilton 7-5 for wins this season and 7-3 for pole positions.