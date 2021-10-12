Haiden Deegan joins Star Yamaha Racing in multi-year deal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Haiden Deegan, son of Brian Deegan and younger brother to NASCAR Truck series driver Hailie Deegan, will join Star Yamaha Racing in a multi-year deal.

Deegan, 15, will join the team’s motocross program after winning multiple titles at the amateur level.

“We’re really happy to have a rider of Haiden’s caliber join our team,” said Jeremy Coker, Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing Team Manager in a release. “He has a great presence on and off the track and is a proven championship contender. We look forward to the upcoming season and look to bring home some more number-one plates.”

Despite his youth, Deegan has already become a marketing sensation with more than one million social media followers, which ranks him among the top three among riders on two wheels.

With the nickname ‘Danger Boy’, Deegan brings flair to Yamaha. At the age of 10, Deegan became the youngest rider in history to land a backflip on a motorcycle. Now, he will concentrate on keeping both wheels on the ground as he transitions to the limelight of the supercross and motocross ranks.

MORE: Eli Tomac’s first official ride with Yamaha

“I’m excited to ride with champions and learn from them at Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing,” Deegan said. “I feel good on the bike and have a lot of work to do, and I am looking forward to it.”

As an amateur, Deegan already has more than 30 championships to his credit already – at one point winning four titles in a single day. In fact, he has won championships at every level he has raced.

Haiden honed his work ethic riding and training alongside his father Brian, who has 14 X Games medals in multiple sports including motocross and rally racing. Brian is the only racer to compete in every X Games competition since its inception.

Haiden also inherited his father’s ability to put aside the danger of the sport in pursuit of success after listening to stories of Brian’s multiple broken bones, a severe spleen injury and a lost kidney.