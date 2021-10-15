Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In advance of next week’s United States GP on the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Red Bull Racing is taking to the streets with New York City and Dallas Show Runs that take their show cars to a new level.

Last week the Red Bull car was put to its paces in the Big Apple and on October 16 at 10 a.m. local time, the Red Bull car will blaze around the streets of the Harwood district of Big D.

Fresh from his third podium of the season in the Turkish GP, Sergio Perez will be behind the wheel.

Detuned only slightly, with ride heights altered to allow for bumpy city streets, fans have an opportunity to get up close to Formula 1 action even if they cannot make the trip down to Austin for the annual show. The tires used for the Show Runs are not the same as will be contested at COTA next week, but the car is otherwise genuine. In fact, this RB7 race car was used by Mark Webber in the 2011 season.

Saturday will be the first time an F1 has run in the city since Keke Rosberg won the ill-fated 1984 Dallas Grand Prix on a hot slick track that July.

📍 The City That Never Sleeps 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rN5VgWAQob — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) October 12, 2021

The Show Runs have been an incredibly popular addition to Red Bull Racing’s marketing strategy with events held in more than 50 countries. The team sends a dozen or more mechanics to prepare the car. To insure that the run goes off without a hitch, Red Bull brings two cars to each city in the highly unlikely event that the car hits one a barrier or experiences a mechanical issue.

The car on display this weekend has never crashed in a Show Run and since Webber took good care of his equipment, the mechanics believed it has never seen contact.

But city streets are narrow, compared to permanent road courses, and with water barriers keeping the car and spectators separated, Dallas will be even narrower than usual. This serpentine route along Nowitzki Way, Houston Street, Field Street, Harry Hines Boulevard and Hunt Street is a 0.4-mile course with four runs scheduled.

In between the runs, moto stunt rider Aaron Colton will provide additional entertainment. Colton first climbed on a bike at the tender age of two and became the youngest XDL National Stunt Riding Champion at 15.