Lewis Hamilton won the United States GP five times in eight races and is heavily favored at PointsBet Sportsbook to win this year’s edition on October 24 in Austin, Texas. Hamilton enters Round 17 of the 22-race schedule embroiled in a tight battle for the top spot in the Drivers Championship, trailing Max Verstappen by six points.

Hamilton is listed this week with odds of -120 , which means the only way to make money off him is to find someone to take the opposite bet. Hamilton has five wins this year to Verstappen’s seven and trails 12 to 11 in podium finishes.

Verstappen also has low odds of +160. His latest win came at Zandvoort, one week after he was awarded the win and half points at Spa-Francorchamps in a race comprised of two laps run behind the pace car in heavy rain. In the 2019 United States GP, Verstappen finished third behind Hamilton in second and Valtteri Bottas. This race was not run in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet, so the return on investment this week for Verstappen is $1.60. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

The last four F1 races have each been won by a different driver. Last week, Hamilton’s teammate Bottas was in Victory Lane by a wide margin of more than 14 seconds. He led 49 of 58 laps in that race. His odds this week are +1400.

No other driver is better than 20/1.

Sergio Perez is listed at +2200 and is a dark horse worth noting. A Mexican native, he will be racing in front of a hometown crowd for the next two weeks in the border state of Texas and in Mexico City.

Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris are ranked fourth with a line of +4000.

Norris is currently fourth in the Driver Championship, eight points ahead of Perez. He has earned four podiums in 16 races this year and failed to finish once, but is coming off back-to-back seventh-place finishes in Russia and Turkey.

Leclerc has one podium in 15 starts. After winning the pole and then crashing at Monaco, he was unable to grid his car there. Leclerc has earned three top-five finishes, (Zandvoort, Russia and Turkey) in his last four starts.

Daniel Ricciardo is the other winner during the last four races. He beat Norris and Bottas to the line in the Italian Grand Prix after Verstappen and Hamilton crashed midway through that race, an incident for which Verstappen was later penalized.

Kimi Raikkonen won the United States GP in 2018. If his is able to repeat that feat, it will be worth a whopping +50000.

