The Canadian GP returns while the Chinese GP remains on hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the Formula One 2022 schedule will make up a record-setting, 23-race calendar.

The 2022 schedule will begin one week earlier and end just after Thanksgiving, three weeks earlier than in 2021.

The Bahrain GP will once more kick off the schedule with a March 20th date. Formula 1 will stay in the Middle East with the second running of the Saudi Arabia GP, which hosts its inaugural race on December 5, 2021.

From there, Australia returns to the schedule after a two-year hiatus before the series heads to Italy for one week in Europe.

Round 5 of the 2022 Formula 1 calendar is scheduled to be the inaugural race in Miami, Fla. in early May as one of two races held in the United States.

Formula 1 will continue to spread across the globe by returning to Europe for the Spanish and Monte Carlo GPs in May before heading to Azerbaijan in mid-June.

The Canadian GP returns to the schedule one week later, on June 19. For the past two seasons, this race was replaced with the Turkish GP, which is not on the 2022 schedule.

The series then heads back to Europe for a seven-race stint in England, Austria, France, Hungary, Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy.

In late September, Formula 1 will race in Russia before a two-race stint in Asia with the return of the Singapore and Japanese GPs. The Chinese GP will not be part of this swing, but will return as soon as conditions allow, according to the series.

Three races in North and South America make up the final four rounds with the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Mexico City and Sao Paulo, Brazil racing in October and November.

The series will end one week before Christmas in Abu Dhabi, as it has since 2014.

“The 2022 season follows an unprecedented two years for Formula 1 in which the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in revised calendar of 17 races in 2020 and 22 races in 2021 – a huge achievement given the international nature of the sport,” F1 said in a statement.

Even during the challenging conditions of the past two years, Formula 1 has managed to add new tracks and return to venues that were not able to host events in 2020.

“We are excited to announce the 2022 calendar as we prepare to enter a new era for the sport with brand new regulations and cars for next year that are designed to create closer racing,” said Stefano Domenicali , President and CEO of Formula 1. “This season has been incredible so far with great battles on the track, large audiences tuning in and fans returning to the races after the impact of the pandemic.

“We look forward to welcoming more fans back next season and hope 2022 feels more normal than the life we have all experienced in the past two years. We are very pleased with the interest in Formula 1 from places that want to host races and the growth of the sport and believe we have a fantastic calendar for 2022 with destinations like Miami joining famous and historic venues.

“The pandemic is still with us, and we will therefore continue to be vigilant and safe – to protect all our personnel and the communities we visit.”

2022 Calendar

March 20, Bahrain

March 27, Saudi Arabia

April 10, Australia

April 24, Imola

May 8, Miami, Fla

May 22, Spain

May 29, Monaco

June 12, Azerbaijan

June 19, Canada

July 3 United Kingdom

July 10, Austria

July 24, France

July 31, Hungary

August 28, Spa-Francorchamps

September 4, the Netherlands

September 11, Monza

September 25, Russia

October 2, Singapore

October 9, Japan

October 23, Austin, Texas

October 30, Mexico City

November 13, Brazil

November 20, Abu Dhabi