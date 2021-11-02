Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With two races remaining in 2021, the World of Outlaws Sprint Car series announced their 2022 schedule that includes more than 80 races in 22 states.

The 2022 season will also feature a record 1-million-dollar points’ payout with $200,000 going to the champion and $100,00 to second. The purse will be boosted by $350,000 with the top 20 positions all boasting increases.

“The strength of World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and our devotion to the series was showcased in 2020 by overcoming the pandemic,” said Brian Carter, CEO of the World of Outlaws in a release. “Then, we took off running in 2021 with the return of big events and the increase in purses throughout the year. Now, in 2022, we’re eager to build off that momentum and continue to show why the World of Outlaws is ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt.’ There are a lot of new and exciting things in store for drivers and fans alike in 2022 that we’ve been looking forward to for a while.”

The 2022 schedule will begin and end in familiar places while four venues scheduled to debut or return to the calendar.

Beginning in February at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla. with the DIRTcar Nationals and ending with World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in early November, the series crisscrosses the country twice.

Highlighted on the schedule are four venues either new to the circuit or that will see their first event after a hiatus.

Bakersfield (Calif.) Speedway, a .333-mile track located two hours north of Los Angeles, will be the first track to rejoin the 2022 schedule for the first time since 2018. Sheldon Haudenschild won the most recent of 10 races there.

Four days later, the Outlaw sprints will make another attempt to christen Vado (N.M.) Speedway Park. This track was scheduled to host its first race in 2020 and then again in 2021 before the events were canceled because of complications from the COVID-19 pandemic. This new state-of-the-art facility is located midway between Las Cruces, N.M. and El Paso, Texas.

Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, Ill. pops back up on the schedule for the first time since 2008. Located across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, the track hosted 56 races from 1979 through 2008 with Donny Schatz as the most recent and only active winner.

Atomic Speedway in Waverly, Ohio, rejoins the schedule for their eighth visit. Between 2003 and 2009, Schatz won four of the previous seven races.

Some other highlights from the schedule include a second night of racing at Port Royal (Penn.) Speedway with the Outlaws’ first visiting there in July and returning in October for a two-night show.

Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D. adds a marquee event to the calendar with the $100,000-to-win Huset’s High Bank Nationals, three-day show.

The Bristol Bash returns in 2022 for the second year when Bristol Motor Speedway covers the track with clay for another NASCAR dirt track race. The Outlaw sprints will take their turn in late April for a three-day show.

The Kings Royal returns to the schedule for its 39th Running and will be expand to four nights of racing that includes a return of the Historical Big One with another $100,000 payday. The weekend concludes with Kings Royal will paying out $175,000-to-win on Saturday, July 16.

Kyle Larson won his first Knoxville Nationals in 2021. With the three-day show in Knoxville, Iowa, culminating on Saturday night before NASCAR visits Richmond Raceway in Virginia on Sunday, he should get a chance to defend his title.

The Outlaws will once again make two West Coast swings. The first of these will run from March 11 at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif. through Perris (Calif.) Speedway’s event on March 26. The second swing begins in Washington at Skagit Speedway on September 1 and ends at Placerville (Calif.) Speedway on September 17.

2022 Schedule

Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 10-12 – Volusia Speedway Park

Friday, Feb. 25 – Magnolia Motor Speedway

Saturday, Feb. 26 – The Rev

Friday-Saturday, March 4-5 – Cotton Bowl Speedway

Friday-Saturday, March 11-12 – Thunderbowl Raceway

Friday, March 18 – Merced Speedway

Saturday, March 19 – Ocean Speedway

Friday, March 25 – Bakersfield Speedway

Saturday, March 26 – Perris Auto Speedway

Tuesday, March 29 – Vado Speedway Park

Friday, April 1 – Lawton Speedway

Saturday, April 2 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway

Friday, April 8 – US 36 Raceway

Saturday, April 9 – Lake Ozark Speedway (Jason Johnson Classic)

Friday-Saturday, April 15-16 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Friday, April 22 – Tri-City Speedway (IL)

Saturday, April 23 – Tri-State Speedway (IN)

Thursday-Saturday, April 28-30 – Bristol Motor Speedway

Friday-Saturday, May 6-7 – Eldora Speedway

Tuesday, May 10 – Lincoln Speedway

Friday-Saturday, May 13-14 – Williams Grove Speedway

Tuesday, May 17 – Bridgeport Speedway

Friday, May 20 – Attica Raceway Park

Saturday, May 21 – Sharon Speedway

Saturday, May 28 – Atomic Speedway

Monday, May 30 – Lawrenceburg Speedway

Friday, June 3 – River Cities Speedway

Sunday, June 5 – Huset’s Speedway

Friday-Saturday, June 10-11 – Knoxville Raceway

Friday-Saturday, June 17-18 – Beaver Dam Raceway

Thursday-Saturday, June 23-25 – Huset’s Speedway

Friday-Saturday, July 1-2 – Cedar Lake Speedway

Friday, July 8 – 34 Raceway

Saturday, July 9 – Wilmot Raceway

Tuesday, July 12 ­– Attica Raceway Park

Wednesday-Saturday, July 13-16 – Eldora Speedway

Wednesday, July 20 – Port Royal Speedway

Friday-Saturday, July 22-23 – Williams Grove Speedway

Friday, July 29 – TBA

Saturday, July 30 – Weedsport Speedway

Friday-Saturday, Aug. 5-6 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Wednesday-Saturday, Aug. 10-13 – Knoxville Raceway

Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 18-20 – Jackson Motorplex

Friday, Aug. 26 – River Cities Speedway

Saturday, Aug. 27 – Red River Valley Speedway

Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 1-3 – Skagit Speedway

Monday, Sept. 5 – Grays Harbor Raceway

Friday-Saturday, Sept. 9-10 – Silver Dollar Speedway

Friday, Sept. 16 – Keller Auto Speedway

Saturday, Sept. 17 – Placerville Speedway

Friday, Sept. 23 – Eldora Speedway

Saturday, Sept. 24 – Sharon Speedway

Friday, Sept. 30-Saturday, Oct. 1 – Williams Grove Speedway

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 7-8 – Port Royal Speedway

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 14-15 – TBA

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 21-22 – TBA

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 28-29 – TBA

Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 3-5 – The Dirt Track at Charlotte