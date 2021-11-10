Indy Lights champion Kyle Kirkwood, the most well-rounded driver of the next wave of young IndyCar newcomers, at last has found an open seat and will drive for AJ Foyt Racing next season.

Kirkwood will drive Foyt’s flagship No. 14 Chevrolet, the team said Wednesday. Sebastien Bourdais drove the car last season but is switching to full-time sports car competition. Kirkwood will bring $1.3 million in scholarship money for winning the Indy Lights title to the team.

The 23-year-old from Florida is the only driver to win championships in all three divisions of the Road to Indy ladder system. He won the USF2000 title in 2018, the Indy Pro 2000 title in 2019 and the Indy Lights championship this year. The 2020 Indy Lights season was canceled during the pandemic.

Kirkwood this year tied the late Greg Moore’s 1995 record of 10 Lights victories, but despite winning half his starts and the IndyCar scholarship money, he wasn’t an automatic promotion. Andretti Autosport held his contract but Kirkwood was able to look elsewhere for work beginning Nov. 1 when Michael Andretti could not pick up the option.

Andretti has hired former Formula One driver Romain Grosjean for next season from Dale Coyne Racing, and Devlin DeFrancesco, 21, was promoted to IndyCar by Andretti last week after one winless season in Lights.

Andretti defended the DeFrancesco promotion as sticking to a plan laid out years earlier. But he also revealed that if Andretti had bought an F1 team, he’d have taken Colton Herta from IndyCar and given Kirkwood the Herta seat.

“Unfortunately the way things ended, there wasn’t room for him, but I can assure you that he’s a star of the future, and we’re definitely going to be watching him,” Andretti said last week of Kirkwood.

Kirkwood was also passed over at Rahal Letterman Lanigan, which last month named 20-year-old Formula 2 driver Christian Lundgaard as its new third driver. Meanwhile, Indy Lights rival David Malukas tested with Dale Coyne Racing and the runner-up to Kirkwood in the championship could end up there in IndyCar alongside two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato.

IndyCar this last season had four race winners 24 or younger, including Alex Palou of Spain, who launched his championship-winning season 17 days after his 24th birthday.

Kirkwood is highly rated and the endurance driver for the Vasser-Sullivan Racing sports car team, but lacked the sponsorship dollars many teams want drivers to bring to get the seat. Kirkwood only had his scholarship money, which is expected to cover two races and the Indy 500.

“This deal came together rather quickly, but I’ve already been impressed with how Kyle thinks about racing and the maturity he seems to have for such a young driver,” said team president Larry Foyt. “We feel Kyle will be a great asset as we take on those challenges and work to grow as a team.”