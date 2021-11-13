Max Verstappen is once again the heavy odds favorite at PointsBet Sportsbook to win in Formula One in Sunday’s Brazilian GP after taking the honors in 2019 and leading late in 2018 before contact with a lapped car handed the victory to Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen finished second in that race. The 2020 Brazilian GP was canceled due to challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Verstappen was also heavily favored last week and the consensus is that Red Bull Racing has an edge at high altitude tracks like Mexico City and Sao Paulo. If successful, this will be Verstappen’s 10th win of the season. The most he has earned previously was three in 2019. Verstappen shows odds of -155, which means the only way to make money on this bet is to get someone to take the opposite side.

Last week Hamilton trailed Verstappen by nearly 500 points. This week, he is a little closer with a line of +245. Hamilton won the 2018 edition of the Brazilian GP when Verstappen was involved in an incident with Esteban Ocon as he tried to lap the slower driver. That was one of 11 races won that season, a feat he matched in both 2019 and 2020. So far this year he has five wins with four races remaining. Hamilton also won the Brazilian GP in 2016.

Hamilton’s chances of winning on Sunday became more challenging after he incurred a five-spot grid penalty for changing an engine.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet, so the return on investment this week for Hamilton is $2.45. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

Valtteri Bottas is ranked third at +1000. His first win of the season came three races ago in Turkey and extended his winning streak to three consecutive years. He has not earned a top-five in two races since with a sixth at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas and a 15th last week in Mexico City.

Ranked fourth is Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez at +1500. Last week Perez became the first Mexican driver to stand on the podium in Mexico City when he finished third behind Verstappen and Hamilton. That was his third consecutive podium.

The perceived strength of Bottas over Perez is one reason that PointsBet has Mercedes favored over Red Bull in the constructors’ championship while they favor Verstappen over Hamilton in driver points. Currently Mercedes boasts -121 odds to Red Bull’s -110 as Verstappen is listed at -455 to win over Hamilton at +300.

No other driver is listed at better than 60/1 – and in fact, three drivers have lines of +6000. Those drivers are Carlos Sainz, Jr., Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc.

In last week’s Mexican GP, those three drivers all challenged for a top-five with Gasly finishing fourth, Leclerc fifth and Sainz sixth.

