IMSA points, results Petit Le Mans: The 2021 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship concluded at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, where there were two happy farewells.

Harry Tincknell won in Mazda’s last start in the DPi class, completing 410 laps on the road course over 10 hours and finishing 3.29 seconds ahead of Felipe Nasr.

Tincknell and co-drivers Oliver Jarvis and Jonathan Bomarito rebounded after the Mazda fell multiple laps down with early mechanical woes.

“At the start of the program, we were spraying fire extinguishers at it,” Tincknell said. “Now we’re spraying champagne at it after one of the biggest races in the world.”

RESULTS: Click here for the finishing order at Petit Le Mans l Results by class

Capturing the DPi championship in his final start for Action Express’ No. 31 Cadillac, Nasr survived a spirited charge and daring off-road excursion in the final turn by third-place finisher Ricky Taylor (whose No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura needed to finish ahead of Action Express to win the title).

“I knew he was going to try to make a last-minute move, but that was a little too wild,” Nasr said of Taylor. “All the way to the gravel and then coming across the track. If there was grass there, he could have just continued. He had to go through the gravel, and then I had to drive to take the position back.

“Maybe it was a little too much, but I get it. He’s a racer, too. He’s got to try something. It came down to the last corner after 10 hours of racing,” Nasr said. “I said to the team, ‘Why does it have to be so hard? What a day. What a day!’ ”

OTHER CLASS WINNERS:

LMP2: The No. 8 Tower Motorsport ORECA LMP2 07 of John Farano, Gabriel Aubry and James French was declared the winner when the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA received a postrace penalty for an unserved pit-lane drive-through — punishment for a late collision.

LMP3: The No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320 of Gar Robinson, Felipe Fraga and Scott Andrews finished a lap ahead of second in clinching the championship.

GTLM: The WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19s swept the top two spots in the final race for the division.

GTD: The No. 23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin outdueled the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche (which won the title).

POINTS

After the final round of the 2021 season, here are the champions in each division:

DPi: Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani

LMP2: Ben Keating and Mikkel Jensen

LMP3: Gar Robinson, Riley Motorsports

GTLM: Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor

GTD: Zacharie Robichon and Laurens Vanthoor

Click here for the unofficial standings after Motul Petit Le Mans.

STATS PACKAGE FOR THE MOTUL PETIT LE MANS AT ROAD ATLANTA:

Fastest laps by driver

Fastest laps by driver after race (over the weekend)

Fastest laps by driver and class after race

Fastest lap sequence

Leader sequence

Lap chart

Race analysis by lap

Stint analysis

Best sector times

Race distance and speed average

Time cards

Pit stop time cards

NEXT: The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will begin the 2022 season Jan. 29-30 with the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway.