All 17 rounds of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross schedule will be broadcast live across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock TV, and NBC Sports digital platforms with a record three live races featured on the main network. A total of 13 hours will air on NBC beginning with a special Supercross season preview show at 2 p.m. ET on Christmas Day with an encore presentation on January 2 at 4 p.m. ET on NBC.

The season preview will feature the reigning 2021 champion Cooper Webb, 2020 title holder Eli Tomac, 2018 champion Jason Anderson, Ken Roczen and Justin Barcia.

Race action will kick off January 8 with live coverage from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. beginning at 10 p.m. ET on CNBC.

This marks a return to California as the season-opener, as it has been for 24 of the last 25 years. Last year the season opened in Texas with Barcia earning his third consecutive Round 1 win.

Three of the final four races of the season will be live on NBC as the title fight enters its final stages.

Peacock TV will stream live coverage of heats, qualifiers and Mains, including exclusive coverage of the February 12 race in Anaheim. All Supercross heats, qualifiers and live and on-demand replays of races will be available on Peacock. Information on how to sign up for Peacock is available on their web site.

Leigh Diffey and Todd Harris will handle play-by-play duties for Supercross coverage in 2022 with five-time Supercross champion Ricky Carmichael returning as an analyst. Daniel Blair and Will Christien will serve as pit reporters, with Blair also assuming the duties of play-by-play commentator in select events.

The Supercross series will remain in California for the first four rounds before heading to Glendale, Ariz. in early February. After returning to California for one more round, they will begin crisscrossing the country and end the season on May 7 in Salt Lake City.

Last year Webb wrapped up his 2021 title in style with his eighth win of the season in Round 17.

2022 Schedule

Jan. 8: Anaheim, Calif., CNBC

Jan. 15: Oakland, Calif., USA Network

Jan. 22: San Diego, Calif., USA Network

Jan 29: Anaheim, Calif., CNBC (next day re-air on NBC)

Feb. 5: Glendale, Ariz., CNBC

Feb. 12: Anaheim, Calif., Peacock

Feb. 19: Minneapolis, Minn., CNBC (next day re-air on NBC)

Feb. 26: Arlington, Texas, CNBC

Mar. 5: Daytona Beach, Fla., CNBC

Mar. 12: Detroit, Mich., CNBC

Mar. 19: Indianapolis, Ind., CNBC

Mar. 26: Seattle, Wash., USA Network

Apr. 9: St. Louis, Mo., CNBC

Apr. 16: Atlanta, Ga., NBC

Apr. 23: Foxborough, Mass., NBC

Apr. 30: Denver, Colo., NBC

May 7: Salt Lake City, Peacock (next day re-air on NBC)