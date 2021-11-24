Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Progressive American Flat Track 2022 schedule features 18 races with the addition of new tracks, returning venues and companion events with major festivals.

The series will begin and end on the Volusia County Speedway in Barberville, Fla., while in between it crisscrosses the United States with stops in 12 states. American Flat Track (AFT) kicks off with a doubleheader on Thursday and Friday, March 10-11 during Daytona Bike Week and ends October 15. The finale will be part of Daytona’s Biketoberfest.

Jared Mees won the 2021 title in a dramatic finish over Briar Bauman.

Included in the scheduled are eight half-mile races, five events on one-mile tracks, three short courses and two TTs.

AFT will also be the racing companion to the Laconia Motorcycle Week with a stop at the short track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on June 11 and as part of the Sturgis rally on August 6.

🚨 The wait is over. 🚨 The full schedule for the 2022 season of #ProgressiveAFT is here. Where will you catch the action? 🎞️ Get the full scoop » https://t.co/ichY2sRq0U pic.twitter.com/kzERgD3Eko — American Flat Track (@AmericanFlatTrk) November 24, 2021

The oval motorcycle series will support the IndyCar weekend at Texas Motor Speedway on March 19 with races on the half-mile dirt track located off Turn 2.

The Red Mile, Laconia Short Track and Black Hills half-mile will return to the schedule after missing 2020 and 2021.

The Castle Rock TT, at Castle Rock (Wash.) Race Park, marks the return of AFT to the Pacific Northwest for the first time since 2014.

There will also be two new tracks: The I-70 half-mile in Odessa, Mo, and the Cedar Lake Short Track in New Richmond, Wis. will host their first events in April and September, respectively. Missouri has not hosted a race since 2005, Wisconsin’s last AFT race came in 2003.

2022 American Flat Track Schedule

March 10-11, Volusia Half-Mile, Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, Fla.

March 19, Texas Half-Mile, Texas Motor Speedway, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

April 23, I-70 Half-Mile, I-70 Motorsports Park, Odessa, Mo.

May 28-29, Red Mile, The Red Mile, Lexington, Ky.

June 11, Laconia Short Track, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH

June 25, Lima Half-Mile, Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, Ohio

July 2, New York Short Track, Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, NY

July 16, Port Royal Half-Mile, Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, Pa.

July 30, Peoria TT, Peoria Motorcycle Club, Peoria, Ill.

August 6, Black Hills Half-Mile, Black Hills Speedway, Rapid City, SD

August 13, Castle Rock TT, Castle Rock Race Park, Castle Rock, Wash.

August 20, Sacramento Mile, Cal Expo, Sacramento, Calif.

September 3-4, Springfield Mile, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, Ill.

September 24, Cedar Lake Short Track, Cedar Lake Speedway & Arena, New Richmond, Wis.

October 15, Volusia Half-Mile, Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, Fla.