After nine seasons in Supercross and Motocross in the 250 and 450 classes, Zach Osborne announced his retirement from motorcycle racing. After a career highlighted by a 450 and 250 championship in motocross and two 250 titles in Supercross East, Osborne, 32, is retiring after suffering multiple back injuries.

“I’m officially retiring from professional Supercross and Motocross racing,” Osborne announced on Instagram. “It’s been an amazing ride and one that I wouldn’t change for anything as it’s gotten me to right here where I sit today!

“I’m forever grateful for opportunities from great individuals, companies and teams to have the best equipment and relationships to perform at the highest level and become a champion of the sport.

“I’ve achieved more than I ever imagined or even dreamed of as a child. There were plenty of lows in my day where I thought even a factory ride of any sort was out of the question let alone winning championships not only in the 250 class but in the 450 class as well. I’ve had an amazing run and even though it isn’t ending exactly how I would’ve wanted, I can say I’m content. I’ve poured my heart and soul into the last 16 years of professional racing as has my wife, Brittney Osborne, and even my kids.”

Even though it ended sooner than he wanted. Osborne was able to exit after recently achieving the pinnacle of his career.

Osborne was riding high in 2020 with his most recent championship.

That season will be remembered as one marked by the restructure of the schedule by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It will also be remembered as the season that Osborne went from winning his first motocross race to the championship in short order.

Osborne’s first pair of wins came in a doubleheader at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, which was pressed into service for the first time in its history as host of a National because of the pandemic.

Osborne won twice more that season, at Red Bud in Buchanan, Mich. and WW Motocross Ranch in Jacksonville, Fla. In the nine-round season, Osborne finished in the top five seven times.

The 2021 season was spoiled by injury. After standing on the podium at Orlando in his seventh Main of the season, he was slowed and ultimately forced off the track following six rounds. He attempted to come back for the motocross season, but made only two Mains with a 10th at Fox Raceway in May and 16th at Thunder Valley in June.

