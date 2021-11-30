The Indian Motorcycle Wrecking Crew will have a third member in the 2022 SuperTwins division with the announcement that Shayna Texter-Bauman will join husband Briar Bauman and defending titlist Jared Mees. With the signing, Indian Motorcycle welcomes the American Flat Track (AFT) Singles’ winningest rider to the crew.

Two of Texter-Bauman’s 13 AFT wins came in the first two races of 2021 in a double-header at the half-mile Volusia County Speedway in Barberville, Fla., but the middle part of the season represented a struggle to find the front of the pack with no top-fives in eight features. Texter-Bauman regained her form late in the season with a second and third on the Sacramento (Calif.) Mile.

“This announcement marks a key moment in my journey as a racer,” Texter-Buaman said in a press release. “I’m humbled to be joining the Wrecking Crew and cannot wait to get out on the track on the incredible FTR750. I’ve been at this for a while now and have always had the desire to finish my career on a Twin.

“I’m beyond appreciative of everyone that has supported me along the way. I still have that fire to race and have some lofty goals that I would like to accomplish before I’m finished racing. I’m definitely looking forward to this next chapter racing SuperTwins.”

Texter-Bauman made one start on a Twin in 2017 and finished 14th, but she was incredibly successful in the Singles division that season, earning five wins and finishing a career-high third in the standings. She finished third the following season as well on the strength of three wins and was seventh with three wins in 2019.

“The entire Indian Motorcycle Racing team and I are beyond excited to welcome Shayna to the Wrecking Crew, as she’s truly a remarkable racer with a relentless drive to succeed,” said Gary Gray, Vice President Racing, Service & Technology. “Shayna has no bounds that she cannot face, and we’re honored to have her join our team and represent our brand.”

In 2022, Texter-Bauman will attempt to become the first female racer to earn a podium in AFT SuperTwins and riding the Indian FTR750. Briar Bauman and Mees took the title fight into the final race of 2021 in one of the tightest and most thrilling battles in series history.

Indian Motorcycle Racing holds five consecutive American Flat Track manufacturers championships. Jared Mees ended the 2021 season with his seventh career Grand National Championship, while Bauman (2019/2020) is a two-time Grand National Champion. Mees also won championships in 2017 and 2018 for Indian.