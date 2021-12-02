A Christmas gift from AMA Supercross, Monster Jam

With the return of fans to sporting events, a wide array of Christmas gifts has opened up including discounted tickets to AMA Monster Energy Supercross Series and Monster Jam. Through December 4, fans will save 35 percent on advance purchase of tickets, in an effort to ensure that as many fans as possible will be on hand to cheer the riders and drivers.

With Christmas buying shifting from brick-and-mortar retailers to online, this is an opportunity to put something in the stocking that will be enjoyed throughout the year by race fans.

COVID-19 played havoc with the last two seasons and last year many of the Supercross events were held in ‘pods’ with two or three races in one venue to limit travel. This year will have a much more traditional feel with the series returning to the race-starved cities they visited before the pandemic.

The Supercross season kicks off in a little more than a month. Race 1 is scheduled Jan. 8 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. Five of the first six rounds will be held in California. But when they leave there in mid-February and travel to Minneapolis, the remaining slate of 17 races will crisscross the United States, visiting 15 cities in 13 states before early May. All 17 events will be shown across the NBC Sports properties, with live coverage of heats, qualifiers and Mains available at PeacockTV.com.

Monster Jam events are spread even more broadly across the country with regional and national schedules that feature multiple races per weekend. The season is scheduled to begin with five events in early January in Baltimore, Salt Lake City, Milwaukee, Wis., North Charleston, S.C. and Oakland, Calif.

In addition to the drivers, the cars are also the stars in Monster Jam and most of the divisions have versions of the iconic Grave Digger to cheer. The 2022 Stadium Championship Series Yellow visits 14 cities during their tour. The Stadium Red Series will visit 12 cities, the Arena Championship Central Series visits 11, with the West division hosting 14 and the East division 19, for a total of 70 events in both large and mid-sized markets.

Cooper Webb is the defending Supercross champion and he capped off his 2021 run with an eighth victory in the season-ender in Salt Lake City.

Ryan Anderson and Bakugan Dragonoid denied Todd LeDuc’s Monster Energy truck from winning back-to-back championships last year in a close battle separated by 20 points.