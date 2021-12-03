A “freak accident” while riding at the ClubMX facility in Chesterfield, S.C. interrupted Joey Crown’s offseason practice and canceled a trip to the Supercross de Paris as he heals in the hospital.

“Well my ‘Cool Announcement’ I mentioned in my last post didn’t go as I had planned,” Crown said on Instagram. “The post was going to be about how excited I was to travel across the pond to race the Supercross de Paris … but while practicing in South Carolina at ClubMX the Sunday before the 2021 Paris Supercross I crashed on my dirt bike.

“It was a 99.9% freak accident / collision with another rider. I suffered multiple fractures and I am still in the hospital having procedures to fix things. Thank you all for the continued prayers!! I am progressing every day so keep the prayers coming!! I will try my best to keep everyone updated.”

It is the latest in a series off accidents that has plagued Crown’s full introduction into the Supercross / Motocross field for a rider who is widely considered to be one of the top new prospects.

Crown’s debut came in the July 2019 Spring Creek Motocross race in Millville, Minn. where he finished 22nd overall. But concussions in 2020 and 2021 limited him to only three Supercross and 10 Motocross races.

In 2020 and 2021, Crown raced for ClubMX Yamaha where he scored top-10s in his first two starts. He suffered an injury soon after in a press day preceding Round 3 that ended his 2020 season. He completed eight of the nine Motocross races later that year and finished 20th in the 250 standings.

After finishing 13th in the 2021 season-opener in Orlando, Crown crashed the following week in the Daytona Supercross race and remained sidelined for the rest of the season.

Earlier this fall, Crown announced he would not return to the Club MX team. In November, he posted on Instagram that he would join the Andiamo MX Racing team.

Kevin Moranz replaced Crown for the Paris Supercross and finished third.

