In March, 2021, Eli Tomac tied Ricky Carmichael for the most Monster Energy Supercross wins at Daytona International Speedway and if Tomac wants to take sole possession of that honor in 2022, he’s going to have to outsmart Carmichael one more time. This week, Supercross and Daytona revealed the layout of the .625-mile temporary circuit layout that will fill up the frontstretch of Daytona in Round 9 on the 17-race race schedule on Saturday March 5.

This marks the 15th consecutive time that NBC analyst Carmichael has designed the track.

Carmichael will not make things easy on Tomac or the remainder of the field. The 2022 course boasts 57 obstacles.

“I can’t believe it’s been 15 years that I have been designing the Daytona Supercross track,” said Carmichael in a release. “Every year we try to make it better for both the fans and riders, and for 2022, I believe we did just that with some new twists.

“First off, I’m glad we were able to get the over-under bridge back because it opens up the options on the course. That and the split lane are what I am looking most forward to seeing along with the famous sand section that the fans always love to see. The Daytona Supercross in March is going to be the only one in my home State of Florida so I am very excited about that as well. It’s going to be a great track and I can’t wait to watch and see how it all unfolds this year.”

The bridge that has claimed Carmichael’s excitement will give fans an opportunity to watch as one part of the field navigates over the conveyance while another part of the field races under, providing a stunning visual – especially since the bridge will be located closer to the tri-oval grandstands than it has been in previous years.

Another returning feature – one that has been a recurring staple of the course – is the beach sand section that typically provides one of the greatest challenges to riders.

A high-rising finish line will be parallel with the NASCAR finish line.

“Ricky has done it yet again with his incredible, never-seen-before course that will amaze fans in attendance for the 2022 Daytona Supercross,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “Couple its challenging design along with the historical ramifications of the anticipated event will make the iconic event under the lights one for the ages.”

‘Historical’ is an apt usage where Daytona is concerned. The TT circuit on the infield dates back to 1971, making it the longest continuous SX race in America.

As for Tomac’s odds of claiming sole possession of the Daytona record? One has to believe they are high since he won the last three editions of this race as well as five of the last six.

Also returning in 2022 will be the 12th annual Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross on Sunday, March 6 and Monday, March 7.