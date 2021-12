Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2022 combined Sprint Car schedules, featuring the World of Outlaws, All-Star Circuit of Champions (ASCOC) and USAC National Sprints, will combine for nearly 200 races in 24 states in 2022.

Beginning in February with a two-day stand at Senoia (Ga.) Raceway for the ASCOC and ending November 5, at Perris (Calif.) Auto Speedway for USAC and at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Outlaws, the three series will each crisscross the United States multiple times. While the schedule opens in early February, it really heats up at the start of spring and throughout the summer.

Currently seven races are schedule each in February and March, while April has nearly three times as many events at 19. The 21 races in May, 22 in June and 24 in July the middle portion of the schedule make for a busy spring and summer.

In all, the three combined sprint series will visit 24 states with Ohio claiming the most at 36 on the schedule. Indiana is second on the list with 24 races, with California (15), Missouri (13), Florida (10) and Wisconsin (10) all boasting double-digit events.

Of the almost 200 races, currently 194 to be exact, 39 will be held as double or tripleheaders. The reintroduction of the Historical Big One swells Eldora Speedway’s July Outlaws stand to four nights.

The World of Outlaws will sanction the most events in 2022 with 85 races for the winged sprint car division. Up to another 15 wingless sprint races will be announced at a later date in their newly launched Xtreme Outlaw series.

Tony Stewart’s All-Star Circuit of Champions will host 58 races.

The USAC National Sprint Car Series will host 40 events with three dates still to be announced at the end of the season.

Last year’s combined schedule featured 150 races in 30 states.

Combined Schedule by Month

Feb. 4-5: Senoia Raceway, Senoia, Ga. – ASCoC

Feb. 8-9: Volusia Speedway, Barberville, Fla. – ASCoC

Feb. 10-12: Volusia Speedway, Barberville, Fla. – Outlaws

Feb. 14-15: East Bay Raceway Park, Tampa, Fla. – ASCoC

Feb. 17-19: Bubba Raceway Park, Ocala, Fla. – USAC

Feb. 25: Magnolia Speedway, Columbus, Miss. – Outlaws

Feb. 26: The Rev, Monroe, La. – Outlaws

Mar. 4-5: Cotton Bowl Speedway, Paige, Texas – Outlaws

Mar. 11-12: Thunderbowl Raceway, Tulare, Calif. – Outlaws

Mar. 18: Merced Speedway, Merced, Calif. – Outlaws

Mar. 19: Ocean Speedway, Watsonville, Calif. – Outlaws

Mar. 25: Bakersfield Speedway, Bakersfield, Calif. – Outlaws

Mar. 26: Perris Auto Speedway, Perris, Calif. – Outlaws

Mar. 29: Vado Speedway, Vado, N.M. – Outlaws

April 1: Lawton Speedway Lawton, Okla. – Outlaws

April 2: Lawrenceburg Speedway, Lawrenceburg, Ind. – USAC

April 2: Devil’s Bowl Speedway, Mesquite, Texas – Outlaws

April 8: US 36 Raceway, Osborn, Mo. – Outlaws

April 8-9: Attica Raceway Park, Attica, Ohio – ASCoC

April 9: Lake Ozark Speedway, Eldon, Mo. – Outlaws

April 15-16: Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, Pevely, Mo. – Outlaws

April 16: Atomic Speedway, Waverly, Ohio – USAC

April 21: Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, Bloomsburg, Penn. – ASCoC

April 22: Tri-City Speedway, Granite City, Ill. – Outlaws

April 22: Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, Penn. – ASCoC

April 23: Tri-State Speedway, Haubstadt, Ind. – Outlaws

April 23: Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, Penn. – ASCoC

April 24: Bedford Speedway, Bedford, Penn. – ASCoC

April 29: Bloomington Speedway, Bloomington, Ohio – USAC

April 29: Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, Penn. – ASCoC

April 29-30: Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn. – Outlaws

April 30: Tri-State Speedway, Haubstadt, Ind. – USAC

April 30: Sharon Speedway, Hartford, Ohio – ASCoC

May 1: Waynesfield Raceway Park, Waynesfield, Ohio – ASCoC

May 6-7: Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, Ohio – Outlaws / USAC

May 10: Lincoln Speedway, Abbottstown, Penn. – Outlaws

May 12: Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, Kan. – USAC

May 13: I-96 Speedway, Lake Odessa, Mo. – ASCoC

May 13: US 36 Raceway, Osborn, Mo. – USAC

May 13-14: Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, Penn. – Outlaws

May 14: Dirt Oval at Route 66, Joliet, Ill. – ASCoC

May 14: I-70 Motorsports Park, Odessa, Mo. – USAC

May 17: Bridgeport Motorsports Park, Swedesboro, N.J. – Outlaws

May 20-21: Terre Haute Action Track, Terre Haute, Ind. – USAC

May 20: Attica Raceway Park, Attica, Ohio – Outlaws

May 20: Wilmot Raceway, Wilmot, Wis. – ASCoC

May 21: Sharon Speedway, Hartford, Ohio – Outlaws

May 21: Plymouth Dirt Track, Plymouth, Wis. – ASCoC

May 22: Angell Park Speedway, Sun Prairie Wis. – ASCoC

May 25-26: Circle City Raceway, Indianapolis, Ind. – USAC

May 27: Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, Penn. – ASCoC

May 28: Atomic Speedway, Waverly, Ohio – Outlaws

May 28-29: Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, Penn. – ASCoC

May 30: Lawrenceburg Speedway, Lawrenceburg, Ind. – Outlaws

June 3: River Cities Speedway, Grand Forks, N.D. – Outlaws

June 4: Atomic Speedway, Waverly, Ohio – ASCoC

June 5: Huset’s Speedway, Brandon, S.D. – Outlaws

June 10-11: Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa – Outlaws

June 10: Attica Raceway Park, Attica. Ohio – ASCoC

June 11-12: Fremont Speedway, Fremont, Ohio – ASCoC

June 13: Wayne County Speedway, Orrville. Ohio – ASCoC

June 14: Sharon Speedway, Hartford, Ohio – ASCoC

June 14: Grandview Speedway, Bechtelsville, Penn. – USAC

June 15: Bridgeport Motorsports Park, Swedesboro, N.J. – USAC

June 15: Atomic Speedway, Waverly, Ohio – ASCoC

June 16: Waynesfield Raceway Park, Waynesfield, Ohio – ASCoC

June 16: Selinsgrove Speedway, Sellinsgrove, Penn. – USAC

June 17: Limaland Motorsports Park, Lima, Ohio – ASCoC

June 17: Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, Penn. – USAC

June 17-18: Beaver Dam Raceway, Beaver Dam, Wis. – Outlaws

June 18: Portsmouth Raceway Park, Portsmouth, Ohio – ASCoC

June 18: Port Royal Speedway. Port Royal, Penn. – USAC

June 19: Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, Bloomsburg, Penn. – USAC

June 23-25: Huset’s Speedway, Brandon, S.D. – Outlaws

June 25: Wilmot Raceway, Wilmot, Wis. – USAC

June 26: Angell Park Speedway, Sun Prairie, Wis. – USAC

July 1-2: Lincoln Park Speedway, Putnamville, Ind. – USAC

July 1-2: Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis. – Outlaws

July 6: Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, Penn. – ASCoC

July 8: 34 Raceway, West Burlington, Iowa – Outlaws

July 8: Ransomville Speedway, Ransomville, N.Y. – ASCoC

July 8-10: Huset’s Speedway, Brandon, S.D. – USAC

Julu 9: Stateline Speedway, Busti, N.Y. – ASCoC

July 9: Wilmot Raceway, Wilmot, Wis. – Outlaws

July 12: Attica Raceway Park, Attica, Ohio – Outlaws

July 13-16: Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, Ohio – Outlaws

July 20: Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, Penn. – Outlaws

July 22: Gas City I-69 Speedway, Gas City, Ind. – USAC

July 22-23: Lake Ozark Speedway, Eldon, Mo. – ASCoC

July 22-23: Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, Penn. – Outlaws

July 23: Kokomo Speedway, Kokomo, Ind. – USAC

July 24: Lawrenceburg Speedway, Lawrenceburg, Ind. – USAC

July 25: Circle City Raceway, Indianapolis, Ind. – USAC

July 27: Terre Haute Action Track, Terre Haute, Ind. – USAC

July 28: Lincoln Park Speedway, Putnamville, Ind. – USAC

July 28-29: I-70 Speedway, Odessa. Mo. – ASCoC

July 29: Bloomington Speedway, Bloomington, Ind. – USAC

July 30: Tri-State Speedway, Haubstadt, Ind. – USAC

July 30: Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa – ASCoC

July 30: Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, N.Y. – Outlaws

Aug. 5-6: Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, Pevely, Mo. – Outlaws

Aug. 10-13: Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa – Outlaws

Aug. 18-20: Jackson Motorplex, Jackson, Minn. – Outlaws

Aug. 19: Outlaw Speedway, Dundee, N.Y. – ASCoC

Aug. 20: Utica-Rome Speedway, Vernon, N.Y. – ASCoC

Aug. 21: Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, N.Y. – ASCoC

Aug. 24: Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, Bloomsburg, Penn. – ASCoC

Aug. 25-27: Kokomo Speedway, Kokomo, Ind. – USAC

Aug. 25: Bridgeport Speedway, Bridgeport, N.J. – ASCoC

Aug. 26: River Cities Speedway, Grand Forks, N.D. – Outlaws

Aug. 26: Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, Penn. – ASCoC

Aug. 27: Red River Valley Speedway, West Fargo, N.D. – Outlaws

Aug. 27: Lincoln Speedway, Abbottstown, Penn. – ASCoC

Sept. 1-3: Skagit Speedway, Burlington, Wash. – Outlaws

Sept. 2-3: Sharon Speedway, Hartford, Ohio – ASCoC

Sept. 5: Grays Harbor Raceway, Elma Wash. – Outlaws

Sept. 8-10: Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, Penn. – ASCoC

Sept. 9-10: Silver Dollar Speedway, Chico, Calif. – Outlaws

Sept. 16: Keller Auto Speedway, Hanford, Calif. – Outlaws

Sept. 16: Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, Penn. – ASCoC

Sept. 17: Placerville Speedway, Placerville, Calif. – Outlaws

Sept. 17: Tri-State Speedway, Haubstadt, Ind. – USAC

Sept. 17: Lincoln Speedway, Abbottstown, Penn. – ASCoC

Sept. 22: Gas City I-69 Speedway, Gas City, Ind. – USAC

Sept. 23-24: Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, Ohio – Outlaws / USAC

Sept. 24: Sharon Speedway, Hartford, Ohio – Outlaws

Sept. 30 – Oct. 1: Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg Penn. Outlaws

Oct. 1: Lawrenceburg Speedway, Lawrenceburg, Ind. – USAC

Oct. 7-8: Fremont Speedway, Fremont, Ohio – ASCoC

Oct. 7-8: Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, Penn. – Outlaws

Nov. 2-5: Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C. – Outlaws

Nov. 3-5: Perris Auto Speedway, Perris, Calif. – USAC

Combined Schedule by State

California

Mar. 11-12: Thunderbowl Raceway, Tulare, Calif. – Outlaws

Mar. 18: Merced Speedway, Merced, Calif. – Outlaws

Mar. 19: Ocean Speedway, Watsonville, Calif. – Outlaws

Mar. 25: Bakersfield Speedway, Bakersfield, Calif. – Outlaws

Mar. 26: Perris Auto Speedway, Perris, Calif. – Outlaws

Sept. 9-10: Silver Dollar Speedway, Chico, Calif. – Outlaws

Sept. 16: Keller Auto Speedway, Hanford, Calif. – Outlaws

Sept. 17: Placerville Speedway, Placerville, Calif. – Outlaws

Nov. 3-5: Perris Auto Speedway, Perris, Calif. – USAC

Florida

Feb. 8-9: Volusia Speedway, Barberville, Fla. – ASCoC

Feb. 10-12: Volusia Speedway, Barberville, Fla. – Outlaws

Feb. 14-15: East Bay Raceway Park, Tampa, Fla. – ASCoC

Feb. 17-19: Bubba Raceway Park, Ocala, Fla. – USAC

Georgia

Feb. 4-5: Senoia Raceway, Senoia, Ga. – ASCoC

Indiana

April 2: Lawrenceburg Speedway, Lawrenceburg, Ind. – USAC

April 23: Tri-State Speedway, Haubstadt, Ind. – Outlaws

April 30: Tri-State Speedway, Haubstadt, Ind. – USAC

May 20-21: Terre Haute Action Track, Terre Haute, Ind. – USAC

May 25-26: Circle City Raceway, Indianapolis, Ind. – USAC

May 30: Lawrenceburg Speedway, Lawrenceburg, Ind. – Outlaws

July 1-2: Lincoln Park Speedway, Putnamville, Ind. – USAC

July 22: Gas City I-69 Speedway, Gas City, Ind. – USAC

July 23: Kokomo Speedway, Kokomo, Ind. – USAC

July 24: Lawrenceburg Speedway, Lawrenceburg, Ind. – USAC

July 25: Circle City Raceway, Indianapolis, Ind. – USAC

July 27: Terre Haute Action Track, Terre Haute, Ind. – USAC

July 28: Lincoln Park Speedway, Putnamville, Ind. – USAC

July 29: Bloomington Speedway, Bloomington, Ind. – USAC

July 30: Tri-State Speedway, Haubstadt, Ind. – USAC

Aug. 25-27: Kokomo Speedway, Kokomo, Ind. – USAC

Sept. 17: Tri-State Speedway, Haubstadt, Ind. – USAC

Sept. 22: Gas City I-69 Speedway, Gas City, Ind. – USAC

Oct. 1: Lawrenceburg Speedway, Lawrenceburg, Ind. – USAC

Illinois

April 22: Tri-City Speedway, Granite City, Ill. – Outlaws

May 14: Dirt Oval at Route 66, Joliet, Ill. – ASCoC

Iowa

June 10-11: Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa – Outlaws

July 8: 34 Raceway, West Burlington, Iowa – Outlaws

July 30: Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa – ASCoC

Aug. 10-13: Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa – Outlaws

Kansas

May 12: Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, Kan. – USAC

Louisiana

Feb. 26: The Rev, Monroe, La. – Outlaws

Minnesota

Aug. 18-20: Jackson Motorplex, Jackson, Minn. – Outlaws

Mississippi

Feb. 25: Magnolia Speedway, Columbus, Miss. – Outlaws

Missouri

April 8: US 36 Raceway, Osborn, Mo. – Outlaws

April 9: Lake Ozark Speedway, Eldon, Mo. – Outlaws

April 15-16: Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, Pevely, Mo. – Outlaws

May 13: I-96 Speedway, Lake Odessa, Mo. – ASCoC

May 13: US 36 Raceway, Osborn, Mo. – USAC

May 14: I-70 Motorsports Park, Odessa, Mo. – USAC

July 22-23: Lake Ozark Speedway, Eldon, Mo. – ASCoC

July 28-29: I-70 Speedway, Odessa. Mo. – ASCoC

Aug. 5-6: Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, Pevely, Mo. – Outlaws

New Jersey

May 17: Bridgeport Motorsports Park, Swedesboro, N.J. – Outlaws

June 15: Bridgeport Motorsports Park, Swedesboro, N.J. – USAC

Aug. 25: Bridgeport Speedway, Bridgeport, N.J. – ASCoC

New York

July 8: Ransomville Speedway, Ransomville, N.Y. – ASCoC

July 9: Stateline Speedway, Busti, N.Y. – ASCoC

July 30: Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, N.Y. – Outlaws

Aug. 19: Outlaw Speedway, Dundee, N.Y. – ASCoC

Aug. 20: Utica-Rome Speedway, Vernon, N.Y. – ASCoC

Aug. 21: Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, N.Y. – ASCoC

New Mexico

Mar. 29: Vado Speedway, Vado, N.M. – Outlaws

North Carolina

Nov. 2-5: Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C. – Outlaws

North Dakota

June 3: River Cities Speedway, Grand Forks, N.D. – Outlaws

Aug. 26: River Cities Speedway, Grand Forks, N.D. – Outlaws

Aug. 27: Red River Valley Speedway, West Fargo, N.D. – Outlaws

Ohio

April 8-9: Attica Raceway Park, Attica, Ohio – ASCoC

April 16: Atomic Speedway, Waverly, Ohio – USAC

April 29: Bloomington Speedway, Bloomington, Ohio – USAC

April 30: Sharon Speedway, Hartford, Ohio – ASCoC

May 1: Waynesfield Raceway Park, Waynesfield, Ohio – ASCoC

May 6-7: Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, Ohio – Outlaws / USAC

May 20: Attica Raceway Park, Attica, Ohio – Outlaws

May 21: Sharon Speedway, Hartford, Ohio – Outlaws

May 28: Atomic Speedway, Waverly, Ohio – Outlaws

June 4: Atomic Speedway, Waverly, Ohio – ASCoC

June 10: Attica Raceway Park, Attica. Ohio – ASCoC

June 11-12: Fremont Speedway, Fremont, Ohio – ASCoC

June 13: Wayne County Speedway, Orrville. Ohio – ASCoC

June 14: Sharon Speedway, Hartford, Ohio – ASCoC

June 15: Atomic Speedway, Waverly, Ohio – ASCoC

June 16: Waynesfield Raceway Park, Waynesfield, Ohio – ASCoC

June 17: Limaland Motorsports Park, Lima, Ohio – ASCoC

June 18: Portsmouth Raceway Park, Portsmouth, Ohio – ASCoC

July 12: Attica Raceway Park, Attica, Ohio – Outlaws

July 13-16: Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, Ohio – Outlaws

Sept. 2-3: Sharon Speedway, Hartford, Ohio – ASCoC

Sept. 23-24: Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, Ohio – Outlaws / USAC

Sept. 24: Sharon Speedway, Hartford, Ohio – Outlaws

Oct. 7-8: Fremont Speedway, Fremont, Ohio – ASCoC

Oklahoma

April 1: Lawton Speedway Lawton, Okla. – Outlaws

Pennsylvania

April 21: Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, Bloomsburg, Penn. – ASCoC

April 22: Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, Penn. – ASCoC

April 23: Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, Penn. – ASCoC

April 24: Bedford Speedway, Bedford, Penn. – ASCoC

April 29: Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, Penn. – ASCoC

May 10: Lincoln Speedway, Abbottstown, Penn. – Outlaws

May 13-14: Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, Penn. – Outlaws

May 27: Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, Penn. – ASCoC

May 28-29: Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, Penn. – ASCoC

June 14: Grandview Speedway, Bechtelsville, Penn. – USAC

June 16: Selinsgrove Speedway, Sellinsgrove, Penn. – USAC

June 17: Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, Penn. – USAC

June 18: Port Royal Speedway. Port Royal, Penn. – USAC

June 19: Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, Bloomsburg, Penn. – USAC

July 6: Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, Penn. – ASCoC

July 20: Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, Penn. – Outlaws

July 22-23: Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, Penn. – Outlaws

Aug. 24: Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, Bloomsburg, Penn. – ASCoC

Aug. 26: Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, Penn. – ASCoC

Sept. 8-10: Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, Penn. – ASCoC

Aug. 27: Lincoln Speedway, Abbottstown, Penn. – ASCoC

Sept. 16: Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, Penn. – ASCoC

Sept. 17: Lincoln Speedway, Abbottstown, Penn. – ASCoC

Sept. 30 – Oct. 1: Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, Penn. – Outlaws

Oct. 7-8: Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, Penn. – Outlaws

South Dakota

June 5: Huset’s Speedway, Brandon, S.D. – Outlaws

June 23-25: Huset’s Speedway, Brandon, S.D. – Outlaws

July 8-10: Huset’s Speedway, Brandon, S.D. – USAC

Tennessee

April 29-30: Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn. – Outlaws

Texas

Mar. 4-5: Cotton Bowl Speedway, Paige, Texas – Outlaws

April 2: Devil’s Bowl Speedway, Mesquite, Texas – Outlaws

Washington

Sept. 1-3: Skagit Speedway, Burlington, Wash. – Outlaws

Sept. 5: Grays Harbor Raceway, Elma Wash. – Outlaws

Wisconsin

May 20: Wilmot Raceway, Wilmot, Wis. – ASCoC

May 21: Plymouth Dirt Track, Plymouth, Wis. – ASCoC

May 22: Angell Park Speedway, Sun Prairie Wis. – ASCoC

June 17-18: Beaver Dam Raceway, Beaver Dam, Wis. – Outlaws

June 25: Wilmot Raceway, Wilmot, Wis. – USAC

June 26: Angell Park Speedway, Sun Prairie, Wis. – USAC

July 1-2: Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis. – Outlaws

July 9: Wilmot Raceway, Wilmot, Wis. – Outlaws