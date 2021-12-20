Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Avalanche Andretti Formula E will have the first American racing full-time in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship when Oliver Askew takes the wheel of the No. 28 BMW iFE.021 in 2022. He will be the first American to race full-time in series in its eighth season. Askew will join race alongside England’s Jake Dennis at the team.

“I am beyond excited to return home and join Andretti Autosport full time again for the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship,” Askew said in a team release. “I consider Andretti Autosport family, and to be able to attack this chapter in my career with them means more than words can describe.

“To have a partner like Avalanche with us could not be a more perfect fit. Being the only confirmed driver to represent the United States in Formula E is something I am very proud of.

“I look forward to getting to work as soon as possible.”

The future’s coming.

Askew, 25, raced with Andretti Autosport in Indy Lights in 2019, earning seven wins and the championship.

That secured a full-time ride with Arrow McLaren in IndyCar in 2020, but the pairing lasted only one season. He earned one podium, a third at Iowa Speedway, that year. In 2021, he raced for three different teams including the last three of the season with Rahal Letterman Racing. His best finish was ninth at Laguna Seca.

“We’re happy to welcome Oliver back to the Andretti family to round out our Formula E driver lineup,” said Michael Andretti, CEO and Chairman, Andretti Autosport. “We had a lot of success with Oliver back in 2019 when he won the Indy Lights Championship with us and we’re looking forward to introducing him to Formula E.

“He’s a hard worker and races smart. We’re confident he’ll apply that to this new opportunity. We’re also pretty excited to be able to field the first full time American driver in such an exciting, international series.”

In addition to four IndyCar races in 2021, Askew ran seven of the 12 IMSA WeatherTech events and was part of the Riley Motorsports team that won the LMP3 class of the 24 Hours of Daytona.

Askew will make his official debut with preseason testing in Valencia starting November 29.