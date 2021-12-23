Kasey Kahne will race with the World of Outlaws Sprint Car series full-time in the No. 9 Kasey Kahne Racing (KKR) car in 2022, joining three-time defending champion Brad Sweet in the two-car team. All three of Sweet’s championships came with KKR.

This will be the first time Kahne has raced full-time with the Outlaws and it comes on the heels of his busiest season with that series. Last year, Kahne was pressed into service in the Roth Motorsports No. 83 after that team and Aaron Reutzel parted ways.

In 2021, while also fielding the championship-winning car for Sweet, Kahne scored his third career top-five and 11 top-10s in 32 starts of the 77-race season.

“I’ve realized through my commitments as a team owner that I still want to race and challenge myself at this level,” Kahne said in a release. “I am grateful to have propelled into the NASCAR ranks as quickly as I did, but sprint car racing has been a dream of mine since I was a kid, and this is the first chance I’ve had to dedicate myself to it full-time.”

Before joining Yates Racing in what was then the Busch Grand National Series in 2002, Kahne ran 27 Outlaws races in 1999 and 17 in 2001. The 2002 season was also when he scored his first Outlaw top-five in the 19th annual Kings Royal.

One of Kahne’s two top-five finishes with the series in 2021 came in the No. 9 at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Miss. when he subbed for rookie contender James McFadden, who briefly returned to his native Australia for the birth of his child.

Kahne made his first Outlaws start in 1997 at the age of 17 and almost cracked the top 10 in his third start with an 11th-place finish at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash.

He launched his sprint car team in 2005 and KKR earned the 2013 championship with Daryn Pittman behind the wheel.

“The World of Outlaws puts the top competitors in the sport with the most grueling schedule; traveling to tracks nationwide, night-in and night-out,” Kahne said. “A lot of people don’t realize this is one of the toughest series in the world, and I’m excited to finally be a part of it as a driver.”

More than 85 races are scheduled for the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series in 2022.

Karavan Trailers will return as a primary sponsor on the No. 9.