2022 Supercross preview debuts on NBC Christmas Day

The 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season is two weeks aways and NBC Sports has a holiday gift for fans with a one-hour preview show debuting Christmas Day, 2 p.m. ET on NBC. The preview will re-air Jan. 2, 2022, six days prior to the season-opener at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.

Last year’s title battle was hotly contested between Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen. Roczen got the hole shot on the season with six results of first or second in the first seven rounds, but Webb roared back with 11 podiums in the final 12 Mains. When the points were tallied, Webb had his second Supercross 450 championship in the past three years. He and Roczen will be two of many in the star-studded cast of riders previewed on Saturday.

The 2020 champion Eli Tomac and 2018 titlist Jason Anderson will also join the show along with Malcolm Stewart, Aaron Plessinger, Chase Sexton, Joey Savatgy, Marvin Musquin and the 2022 Motocross champion Dylan Ferrandis, who finished seventh as a 450 Supercross rookie last year.

The Christmas Day special kicks off a full season of action highlighted by 13 hours on NBC and complete coverage on the NBC family of channels. Three of the final four races of 2022 will be aired on NBC, providing bookends to the season.

All 17 rounds of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross schedule will be broadcast live across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock TV, and NBC Sports digital platforms with a record three live races featured on the main network.

Race action will kick off January 8 with live coverage from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. beginning at 10 p.m. ET on CNBC. For the past three seasons, Justin Barcia has dominated the opener with back-to-back wins in Anaheim in 2019 and 2020 and last year’s kickoff in Houston.

The 2022 season represents a return to a normal schedule that will see the Supercross stars crisscross the country. In 2020, the final seven rounds were run in Salt Lake City. As the COVID-19 pandemic continued into 2021, the series implemented mini pods of two to three races in most markets to minimize travel.