A practice crash suffered last week will keep Benny Bloss from competing in the opening rounds of the 450 Monster Energy Supercross season when the series begins January 8 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. Bloss broke an ankle in the crash and has already undergone surgery to repair the damage.

There is no current timetable for his return and a replacement rider has not yet been named.

This was to be his fourth full season in the series, after it was announced in November he would join Team Tedder, KTM Racing for 2022. Bloss was to join the team after riding a SmarTop / Bullfrog Spas Honda in 2021.

“Not the post I want to be making, but unfortunately I had a crash on Tuesday and am going to miss the start of the SX season,” Bloss said in an Instagram post. “Thankfully I was able to get my ankle fixed yesterday and I’m on the road to recovery.

“Not sure exactly how long I’ll be out but I’m doing everything I can to be back as soon as possible.”

Bloss made 12 features in 2021 with a best finish of 13th on two occasions. One of these came in the season finale at Salt Lake City.

Despite earning only one top-10 in 2020, that may have been Bloss’ most consistent season yet, having finished between 10th and 14th in his last nine starts, most of which were also run at Salt Lake City.

Bloss had his most productive Supercross season in 2018 with three top-10s and four 11th-place finishes that contributed to a 15th-place ranking in the points. In 2018, Bloss was named the 450 SX Rookie of the Year.

Also in 2018, Bloss cracked the top 10 in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series points; he was seventh that season. He finished sixth in the standings in 2016.

Team Tedder announced earlier they would also field a 250 SX entry for Kaeden Amerine.