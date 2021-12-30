Extreme E announces five-round 2022 schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Extreme E Series will embark on their second season, February 19-20, in Saudi Arabia, as they did for their inaugural campaign, and will run a five-race schedule again in 2022.

The 2021 Saudi Arabian Desert X Prix was won by Rossberg X Racing – the first of three victories for the team made up of Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor – on their way to winning the Season 1 championship.

After Saudi Arabia, the series will be on hiatus until May 7-8, when they return to Sardinia, Italy for the second running of the Island X Prix.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced several changes to the 2021 schedule with two races in South America relocating to Europe. Italy was substituted in for Brazil while a planned race in Aregentina moved to Dorset, England.

Round 3 of the series has not yet been finalized and will be run in either Senegal or Scotland in July. It was previously announced that Scotland would host a round in the Outer Hebrides. If Senegal is chosen for this round, it will also be the second race in that country.

South America is scheduled to get their first races in 2022 with Chile scheduled to host on September 10-11. The Extreme E 2022 finale will be in Uruguay in late November.

“After a spectacular opening season, we are thrilled to be in a place where we can announce our Season 2 calendar,” said Alejandro Agag, CEO and Founder of Extreme E, in a release. “All of us here at Extreme E are looking forward to revisiting some of the amazing race locations from the 2021 season to see for ourselves the positive impact our electric series has had and to see what more we can bring to the communities there.

“We also very much hope to add South America to our list of continents, and with visits to both Chile and Uruguay planned, it is shaping up to be another exciting season.”

The Extreme E series competes in Odyssey 21 electric vehicles and each race has a legacy initiative designed to combat the effects of climate change.

Some of the legacy programs in 2021 included the funding of a turtle conservation project in Saudi Arabia, the planting of one million mangroves in Senegal and cocoa agroforestry and Amazon conservation initiatives in Brazil.

Extreme E 2022 schedule

February 19-20: Neom, Saudi Arabia

May 7-8: Sardinia, Italy

July 9-10: Scotland or Senegal

September 10-11: Antofagasta, Chile

November 26-27: Punta del Este, Uruguay