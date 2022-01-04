Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Adam Cianciarulo took to Instagram Monday to confirm he sustained a shoulder injury during offseason testing, but will be healthy enough to race in the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross race when the series opens this weekend at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. The Monday practice session was his first since the crash.

Cianciarulo was confirming a rumor that surfaced two weeks ago about his practice crash.

“I wanted to give you an update from me personally,” Cianciarulo said on Instagram. “We have this thing in dirt bike racing where we don’t talk about injuries. I don’t really know if anybody knows why, maybe it’s some kind of masculinity thing.

“Regardless, I had a crash a few weeks ago, I did hurt my shoulder: a grade III AC separation, my first time doing that. Obviously, not ideal. But had a great off-season up until that point. The last few weeks I’ve been doing what I can to stay in shape.

“I got on the test track (Monday), did some laps, got a little bit of air. And it’s feeling good enough. I’ll be ready to race at A1. Obviously, circumstances aren’t ideal but that’s life sometimes. Stoked to lineup and battle with the boys again.”

Last year, Cianciarulo crashed in Moto 1 of Round 6 of the Lucas Oil Motocross season as the result of a damaged ulnar nerve. He chose to sit out the remainder of the season to have it repaired.

Also last year, he completed just eight rounds of Supercross competition before departing following the second race in Orlando in February, so Cianciarulo is highly motivated to get back on the bike for a full season and remain healthy. Cianciarulo led early in the Orlando before endoing and finishing 21st. He entered that race fourth in the points.

Cianciarulo also missed races in 2020 after an accident in Arlington.

The pressure should be building to put all of that behind him. But Cianciarulo does not see it that way.

“I have a pretty simple philosophy: I do my best,” Cianciarulo said during a Tuesday press conference leading up to Anaheim 1. “I do my best all the time, no matter what. That’s what keeps me motivated.

“It’s not necessarily that I need to be crushing it all the time. It’s really important for me personally to dedicate myself to something and be the best. It’s one foot in front of the other. Control what you can control.

“I had a crash – I was feeling great the whole offseason – I could sit and stress about it, be discouraged and hate my life, but ultimately, I’m living the dream. I’m stoked it’s not worse. I’m still going to be able to get out there and race.”