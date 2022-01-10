Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBC Sports and the NTT IndyCar Series have released the broadcast schedule for the 2022 season, which will feature a record 14 of 17 races on broadcast network NBC.

The season’s first six races will air on NBC, beginning at noon ET Feb. 27 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Other broadcast highlights of the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series’ 17-race schedule:

–The second running of the Music City Grand Prix will be shown for the first time on NBC, starting at 3 p.m. ET on Aug. 7.

–For the third consecutive year, Indianapolis Motor Speedway will play host to an IndyCar-NASCAR weekend doubleheader with the IndyCar race at noon ET on July 30.

–The 106th Indy 500 will take place May 29 with coverage starting at 11 a.m. ET on NBC.

–The 2022 season finale Sept. 11 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will be shown at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

–The return of IndyCar to Toronto for the first time in three years will be streamed exclusively on the Peacock network at 3 p.m. ET on July 17.

Peacock also will stream all races airing on NBC. Just as in the 2021 season, Peacock also will be the exclusive home of IndyCar practice and qualifying sessions, Indy Lights, full-event replays of 2022 IndyCar races.

Here’s NBC Sports’ broadcast schedule for the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series (all times are Eastern):

Date Race/Track Network Time (ET) Sun., Feb. 27 Streets of St. Petersburg NBC Noon Sun., March 20 Texas Motor Speedway NBC 12:30 p.m. Sun., April 10 Streets of Long Beach NBC 3 p.m. Sun., May 1 Barber Motorsports Park NBC 12:30 p.m. Sat., May 14 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course NBC 3 p.m. Sun., May 29 The 106th Indianapolis 500 NBC 11 a.m. Sun., June 5 Raceway at Belle Isle Park/Detroit USA 3 p.m. Sun., June 12 Road America NBC 12:30 p.m. Sun., July 3 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course NBC Noon Sun., July 17 Streets of Toronto Peacock 3 p.m. Sat., July 23 Iowa Speedway–Race 1 NBC 4 p.m. Sun., July 24 Iowa Speedway–Race 2 NBC 3 p.m. Sat., July 30 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course NBC Noon Sun., Aug. 7 Streets of Nashville NBC 3 p.m. Sun, Aug. 20 World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) USA 6 p.m. Sun, Sept. 4 Portland International Raceway NBC 3 p.m. Sun, Sept. 11 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca NBC 3 p.m.

Note: dates and networks are subject to change