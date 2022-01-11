Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two-time Indy 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya will return to the Greatest Spectacle in Racing this year, driving for Arrow McLaren SP for the second consecutive year.

Montoya will be driving the No. 6 Dallara-Chevrolet in two NTT IndyCar Series starts at Indianapolis Motor Speedway: the Grand Prix of Indianapolis on the IMS road course (May 14) and the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 (May 29).

By winning at the Brickyard in 2000 and 2015, Montoya set a record for the longest time between Indy 500 victories (Helio Castroneves went 12 years between his third and fourth Indy 500 wins in 2009 and ’21).

Last year, Montoya finished ninth for Arrow McLaren SP after starting 24th. In six Indy 500 starts on the 2.5-mile oval, he has five top 10s.

“I’m excited to return to Indianapolis with Arrow McLaren SP and Mission, to once again compete in a race that holds a special place in my heart – the Indianapolis 500,” Montoya said in a release. “I had a great experience with the team last year and look forward to building on the progress we made in 2021. I think we have a real shot at competing at the front of the field and challenging for the win.”

Montoya again will be sponsored by Mission Foods in being teamed with full-time AMSP drivers Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist at IMS during May.

“We’re delighted to have both Juan Pablo and Mission Foods back for another Indianapolis 500,” McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said in a release.

“Juan Pablo is an institution in motorsport, with two Indianapolis 500 victories and an impressive Formula 1 career with multiple wins for McLaren. He adds experience that really benefits our team, giving us another driver with the potential to win anytime he steps into the car.”

Coverage of the 106th Indy 500 will begin on NBC at 11 a.m. May 29.