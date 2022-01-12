Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 entry list for the Roar before the 60th Rolex 24 at Daytona was released Wednesday afternoon with 61 cars slated to practice and qualify next week at Daytona International Speedway.

The starting field for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener will be set by a 100-minute qualifying race Jan. 23. In a trend of steadily increasing car counts, it’ll mark the largest field since 67 teams started the 2014 Rolex 24.

There were 49 cars that finished the 2021 Rolex 24, which was up from a record-low 38 in the 2020 race.

ENTRY LIST: Teams racing in the 2022 Rolex 24 at Daytona

After adding the LMP3 division last year, the Rolex 24 remains at five classes with GTD Pro replacing GTLM for the 2022 season. For the Rolex 24, there are seven cars in DPi, 10 cars in LMP2, nine in LMP3, 13 in GTD Pro and 22 in GTD.

There will be four practice sessions and a qualifying session Jan. 21-22 ahead of the Jan. 23 qualifier, which will be broadcast on Peacock. It’s the second consecutive year that the Rolex 24 at Daytona starting lineup is set by a warmup race.

The Rolex 24 will feature several drivers from the NTT IndyCar Series, including Colton Herta and Pato O’Ward teaming on an LMP2 entry for DragonSpeed that also will include rookie Devlin DeFrancesco.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Jimmie Johnson, who is moving to a full-time IndyCar schedule this year, will be making his second consecutive Rolex 24 start in the No. 48 Ally Cadillac with Action Express.

Defending IndyCar champion Alex Palou will be racing the Rolex 24 with teammates Scott Dixon and Marcus Ericsson across Chip Ganassi Racing’s two Cadillacs in the DPi class.

Indy 500 winners and Meyer Shank Racing teammates Helio Castroneves and Simon Pageanud will be teamed on MSR’s No. 60 Acura in the Rolex 24. Alexander Rossi will return on the No. 10 Acura with Wayne Taylor Racing after joining the team’s overall victory in 2021.

Rinus VeeKay, the 2020 IndyCar rookie of the year, will be in the LMP2 class for the second consecutive year.

NASCAR Xfinity Series champion and Cup Series rookie Austin Cindric will be racing a Mercedes in the GTD Pro class.

Click here to view the entry list for the Roar before the 60th annual Rolex 24 at Daytona