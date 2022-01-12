Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Indy Lights 2022 schedule will feature 14 races at 11 venues, including a return to Iowa Speedway for the first time in three years and the series’ debut on the streets of Nashville, Tennessee.

The circuit’s season was unveiled by IndyCar, which will take over operational control of the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires as its promoter and sanctioning body this year.

All 14 races will occur within NTT IndyCar Series weekends with team garages that have been integrated into the footprint of the IndyCar paddock. Indy Lights race will be broadcast live on Peacock Premium.

The series also will hold tests at the IMS road course (Tuesday, April 5), World Wide Technology Raceway (Wednesday, June 15) and Iowa Speedway (Wednesday, June 22).

More than 20 IndyCar drivers who raced in the 2021 season had competed in Indy Lights during their careers.

“To have all 14 races included with the NTT IndyCar Series schedule and its world-class venues is a tremendous step forward,” Levi Jones, director of Indy Lights, said in a release. “In addition to competing for the 2022 championship, Indy Lights drivers, crew members and teams will be able to see up close how event weekends run and operate in IndyCar.

“Racing is the part they’ve known their whole life. Our goal is to also allow them the opportunity to see what it takes to become a true professional. The chance to connect and closely interact with the NTT IndyCar Series paddock is a pathway to realize that goal.”

Here is the schedule for the 2022 Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires (start times will be released at a later date):

Feb. 27: Streets of St. Petersburg

May 1: Barber Motorsports Park

May 13-14: Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

June 4-5: Raceway at Belle Isle Park in Detroit

June 12: Road America

July 3: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

July 23: Iowa Speedway

Aug. 7: Streets of Nashville

Aug. 20: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Sept. 4: Portland International Raceway

Sept. 10-11: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.