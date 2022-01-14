Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Colt Nichols and Jalek Swoll will not race in Monster Energy Supercross Round 2 in Oakland, Calif. as both riders heal from injuries sustained in the season opener.

Nichols and Swoll both crashed in their heat races and were unable to lineup for the Main.

Last year’s 250 East Supercross champion, Nichols sustained injuries to both arms when he crashed in one of two whoops sections.

Swoll was sent off course and landed hard when he made contact with another rider mid-air in a rhythm section. He sustained a concussion.

A timetable has not been given for either rider’s return, but it is unlikely Nichols will be back during the 2022 season.

“It’s been a tough week, but I wanted to share a quick update with everyone,” Nichols wrote on Instagram. “Unfortunately, my season was over before it started with my crash in the heat race last Saturday. I ended up breaking both arms and had surgery as well as a quick little skin graft to help with the burns on my back from when the bike landed on me. I should be heading home any day to begin the recovery process.

“Life doesn’t always make sense, but we must get back up and keep going. Just like my championship post said last May — To Hell And Back — because I’ve overcome far too much to stop now. Appreciate all the messages and support more than you can imagine.”

MORE: How to Watch Round 2 in Oakland

Swoll’s incident initially appeared the more severe of the two, due to the amount of time it took to get him onto the medical cart for transport off the track.

Swoll did not suffer any broken bones and as a result, it is more likely that he will be able to return in 2022. He is not expected to ride at Oakland this weekend, however.

In his rookie season of 2020 in the 250 East division, Swoll finished seventh in points. Last year he improved to fifth in the West division and was expecting to keep that upward trajectory.

Carson Brown also suffered a hard crash in Anaheim 1 and was hit in the mouth by his bike’s handlebar. The injury required stitches and he reportedly lost teeth, but he will ride in Oakland.

Brown finished 18th in his heat at Anaheim, but was unable to mount up for the Main.