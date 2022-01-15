Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a season opener that delivered some stirring battles, flared tempers and a familiar ending, the Monster Energy Supercross circuit will head to Oakland for Round 2 (Saturday, 10 p.m. ET, USA).

Ken Roczen won the Jan. 8 season opener for the fourth time in Anaheim, besting defending series champion Cooper Webb. Justin Barcia finished third, followed by Mavin Musquin and Chase Sexton, Roczen’s Honda teammate who rebounded from two crashes.

Musquin also provided some fireworks after a dust-up with Malcolm Stewart led to a postrace altercation.

VIEWER’S GUIDE: Five things to watch in the 2022 season

Those storylines, plus Christian Craig’s winning start in 250, set the table nicely for Saturday night’s Supercross return to Oakland as Round 2 will mark the circuit’s first time there since Feb. 1, 2020.

Leigh Diffey and Todd Harris will handle play-by-play duties for Supercross coverage in 2022 with five-time Supercross champion Ricky Carmichael returning as an analyst. Daniel Blair and Will Christien will serve as pit reporters, with Blair also assuming the duties of play-by-play commentator in select events.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 2 of the 2022 Supercross season in Oakland:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 2 in Oakland will begin live Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on USA. The event also will be streamed on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App and Peacock. Qualifying will begin on Peacock at 4 p.m. ET.

All 17 rounds of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross schedule will be broadcast live across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will stream live coverage of heats, qualifiers and main events. All Supercross heats, qualifiers and live and on-demand replays of races will be available on Peacock Click here for more details (information on how to sign up is available by clicking here).

POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times for Saturday’s Supercross Round 2 in Oakland:

4:20 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 1

4:35 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 1

4:50p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 1

5:05 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1

5:20 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1

5:35 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 1

6:15 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 2

6:30 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2

6:45 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2

7:00 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2

7:15 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2

7:30 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 2

10:06 p.m.: 250 Heat 1

10:20 p.m.: 250 Heat 2

10:34 p.m.: 450 Heat 1

10:48 p.m.: 450 Heat 2

11:10 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier

11:22 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier

11:50 p.m.: 250 Main Event

12:27 a.m.: 450 Main Event

TRACK LAYOUT: Click here to view the track map for Supercross Round 2 in Oakland

HOW TO WATCH SUPERCROSS IN 2022: Full NBC Sports schedule

ROUND 1: Ken Roczen scores his fourth victory in the season opener at Anaheim

FINAL 2021 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings | 250 West points standings