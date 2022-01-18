Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With podium finishes in Anaheim 1 and Oakland, Justin Barcia climbed to the top of the Supercross Power Rankings after Round 2.

Through two rounds, Barcia has been the model of consistency with third-place finishes in both mains as well as a third- and fourth-place effort in the heats. One of Barcia’s biggest concerns after winning last year’s opener at Houston was whether he would be able to stay in the hunt for the entire season.

It’s too soon to make predictions for the coming 15 rounds, but Barcia’s strong start is encouraging.

With a heat win last week in Oakland and a fourth-place finish in the main, Eli Tomac advanced three spots in the Supercross Power Rankings to land second on the chart. Tomac continues to struggle with his starts and finished nearly 10 seconds behind the leader in Oakland, but there is no denying his ability to move through the field.

Chase Sexton was poised to move up the standings after winning his second heat of the season but lost a position instead after finishing ninth in the main.

Jason Anderson, Aaron Plessinger finish 1-2 at Oakland

News was equally bad for Sexton’s teammate, Ken Roczen. He suffered a hard fall in the whoops midway through the Oakland race and after remounting his bike was able to advance to only 13th. Roczen lost the red plate to Barcia and plunged from first to fourth in the rankings.

Rounding out the top five this week is Aaron Plessinger, who preceded his runner-up finish in the Oakland main with a third-place finish in his heat.

Cooper Webb was not as fortunate.

“A lot of obstacles to overcome throughout this week, so I’m glad to put Oakland behind us,” Webb posted on Twitter following the race. “Going to get my starts dialed back in and bring the Stars and Stripes to San Diego.”

Webb fell three positions to sixth in the standings after finishing seventh in Round 2 at Oakland.

Last week’s winning rider, Jason Anderson, advanced three positions in the Power Rankings, but failed to crack the top five because of a modest showing at Anaheim 1. He landed eighth on the chart after being 11th following Anaheim.

Anderson was one of two riders who debuted in the top 10 this week.

After a disastrous 16th-place finish in Anaheim 1, Dylan Ferrandis was 16th on the Power Rankings chart. With a fifth in his Oakland heat and sixth in the main, Ferrandis climbed six positions, the most of any rider, and landed 10th in the Supercross Rankings after Round 2.

450 Rankings

1. Justin Barcia (last week: 4)

2. Eli Tomac (5); [1 heat win]

3. Chase Sexton (2); [2 heat wins]

4. Ken Roczen (1); [1 feature, 1 heat win]

5. Aaron Plessinger (8)

6. Malcolm Stewart (6)

6. Cooper Webb (3)

8. Jason Anderson (11); [1 feature win]

9. Marvin Musquin (7)

10. Dylan Ferrandis (16)

11. Joey Savatgy (9)

12. Adam Cianciarulo (12)

13. Dean Wilson (15)

14. Shane McElrath (14)

15. Max Anstie (13)

16. Brandon Hartranft (18)

17. Justin Starling (22)

18. Cade Clason (19)

19. Kyle Chisholm (23)

20. Justin Bogle (24)

Last week’s top three 250 riders held their positions.

With a sweep of both heats and mains in the first two 250 West rounds, there is no argument Christian Craig deserves the top spot. It will take a big mistake by Craig to allow the competition to overtake him next week at San Diego.

Seth Hammaker and Hunter Lawrence also swept the podium in their first two races, but swapped positions last week. Hammaker secured the second spot in the rankings because he has been more consistent in his heats and stood on the podium twice with a second at Anaheim and third at Oakland.

Lawrence has been almost perfect, but missed the podium in his Anaheim heat and finished fourth. With a razor-thin margin in the Supercross Power Rankings this early in the season, that little difference relegates him third for the second week.

Michael Mosiman moved up one position after winning his Oakland heat and finishing the main among the top five. In four races this season, he has not finished worse than sixth, which came in the main at Anaheim.

The rider Mosiman displaced did not fall very far. Garrett Marchbanks rounds out the top five after failing finish that well in a race for the first time. He swept the podium in his first two heats and finished fourth in the Anaheim main, but lost a lot of ground with an eighth-place finish in the Oakland feature.

One of the biggest movers this week was Carson Brown, who advanced from 23rd to 15th after sustaining an injury in his Anaheim heat and failing to mount up for the main. Last week’s 13th overall at Oakland was aided by a solid seventh-place finish in the heat. Brown also gets a tip of the hat for riding with stitches in his mouth after being hit by the handlebars in his Anaheim accident.

250 Rankings

1. Christian Craig (last week: 1); [2 feature, 2 heat wins]

2. Seth Hammaker (2)

3. Hunter Lawrence (3)

4. Michael Mosiman (5); [2 heat wins]

5. Garrett Marchbanks (4)

5. Vince Friese (6)

5. Jo Shimoda (7)

8. Nate Thrasher (12)

9. Chris Blose (9)

10. Carson Mumford (11)

11. Cole Thompson (14)

12. Robbie Wageman (8)

13. Dominique Thury (10)

14. Ryan Surratt (15)

15. Carson Brown (23)

16. Logan Karnow (16)

17. Devin Harriman (24)

18. Mitchell Harrison (13)

18. Hunter Schlosser (22)

20. Dilan Schwartz (21)

