A motocross training crash over the weekend injured the wrist of 2021 Moto2 champion Remy Gardner. Described as a “small crack”, the injury nevertheless required surgery to insert two screws. Gardner is scheduled to make his MotoGP debut and race for Rookie of the Year honors with Tech 3 Racing in 2022.

The injury could keep him off his bike when MotoGP heads to Malaysia at the beginning of February for the second of four off-season tests, but the prognosis is positive for him to mount his KTM for the March season opener in Qatar.

“Following an incident during a motocross training session last Saturday, Remy had a small crack on the right wrist that required surgery,” the team said on Instagram. “Remy was operated (on) today in Barcelona by Doctor Mir who placed two screws to help him recover.

“The operation was a success, and we are relieved to announce that our No. 87 (rider) will be able to start his recovery process on Friday.”

Gardner earned the Moto2 championship by a slim four-point margin over teammate Raul Fernandez, who will also advance to the premier circuit and compete for rookie honors in 2022.

The 2021 season was a breakout performance for Gardner, who had a previous best points’ finish of sixth in 2020. Prior to that, he failed to crack the top 10 in his first four Moto2 seasons.

Gardner enters MotoGP with six wins in Moto2. Five of these were earned in 2021. He more than doubled his podium count with 12 in 18 rounds. Gardner earned four podiums in 2020 and one in 2019.

His last win of the 2021 season came in the penultimate round at Algarve, which provided the cushion needed for the championship. Gardner was 10th in the finale at Valencia.

In the first test in Spain on the Jerez Circuit in mid-November, Gardner landed 23rd on the speed chart after riding with sore ribs. Fernandez was two positions ahead of him on the chart, but more than a second faster.