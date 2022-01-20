Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With veteran riders having set the tone early in California, the Monster Energy Supercross circuit’s 2022 season will head to San Diego for Round 3 (Saturday, 10 p.m. ET, USA).

After Ken Roczen won the season opener in Anaheim ahead of defending series champion Cooper Webb, Jason Anderson won the Oakland round in only his second start on a new Kawasaki ride.

It was the first victory in nearly four years for the 2018 Supercross 450 champion, who beat Aaron Plessinger and Justin Barcia (who scored his second consecutive podium to open the year).

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 3 of the 2022 Supercross season in San Diego:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 3 in San Diego will begin live Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on USA. The event also will be streamed on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App and Peacock. Qualifying will begin on Peacock at 4 p.m. ET.

All 17 rounds of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross schedule will be broadcast live across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will stream live coverage of heats, qualifiers and main events. All Supercross heats, qualifiers and live and on-demand replays of races will be available on Peacock Click here for more details (information on how to sign up is available by clicking here).

POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times for Saturday’s Supercross Round 3 in San Diego:

4:05 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 1

4:20 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 1

4:35 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 1

4:50 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1

5:05 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1

5:20 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 1

6:20 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 2

6:35 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2

6:50 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2

7:05 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2

7:20 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2

7:35 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 2

10:06 p.m.: 250 Heat 1

10:20 p.m.: 250 Heat 2

10:34 p.m.: 450 Heat 1

10:48 p.m.: 450 Heat 2

11:19 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier

11:31 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier

11:53 p.m.: 250 Main Event

12:28 a.m.: 450 Main Event

TRACK LAYOUT: Click here to view the track map for Supercross Round 3 in San Diego

HOW TO WATCH SUPERCROSS IN 2022: Full NBC Sports schedule

ROUND 1: Ken Roczen scores his fourth victory in the season opener at Anaheim

ROUND 2: Jason Anderson earns first victory since 2018 championship

FINAL 2021 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings | 250 West points standings