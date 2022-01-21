Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Seth Hammaker crashed while practicing for Round 3 in San Diego and injured his back and spleen after he swept the podium in the first two 250 West Monster Energy Supercross events of 2022. He will be forced to miss this weekend’s race. A timetable for his return has not been announced.

“Hey guys I hate to post this news but unfortunately this week I had a practice crash getting ready for San Diego,” Hammaker wrote on Instagram. “Grade 3 spleen laceration and compression fractures in T7 and T8 in my back. I’m gutted to say the least.

“The team and I have been working hard to bring our best every weekend. I appreciate (their) support through all of the good and bad. The main goal now is to heal up right and completely before we get back to racing. I will keep y’all informed of how long I will be out as we know a little more.

“Thanks to everyone for the support. I will be back better and stronger.”

Hammaker’s early 2022 performance has been solid. He finished second in the Anaheim 1 main and was third in Oakland’s feature, which placed him in a tie with Hunter Lawrence for second in the points’ standings.

Hammaker also swept the podium in both heat races and that consistency ranked him second in this week’s Supercross Power Rankings.

Hammaker was also coming off a solid 2021 season. He won his first 250 West race in Arlington 1 last year and finished fourth in the standings. In 11 career starts, he has five podium finishes and another pair of top-fives.

After finishing third last week, Hammaker told NBC Sports’ Daniel Blair: “Solid night here in Oakland: third. I’m going to take it and learn from it.

“I’m not super pumped about how I rode tonight, but I’m glad to be back on the box.”