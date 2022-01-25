Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

All 17 rounds of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross schedule will be broadcast live across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock TV, and NBC Sports digital platforms with a record three live races featured on the main network. A total of 13 hours will air on NBC beginning with a special Supercross season preview show at 2 p.m. ET on Christmas Day with an encore presentation on January 2 at 4 p.m. ET on NBC.

The season preview will feature the reigning 2021 champion Cooper Webb, 2020 title holder Eli Tomac, 2018 champion Jason Anderson, Ken Roczen and Justin Barcia.

Race action will kick off Jan. 8 with live coverage from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, beginning at 10 p.m. ET on CNBC.

This will mark a return to California as the season opener, as it has been for 24 of the last 25 years. Last year the season opened in Texas with Barcia earning his third consecutive Round 1 win.

Three of the final four races of the season will be live on NBC as the title fight enters its final stages.

Peacock will stream live coverage of heats, qualifiers and main events, including exclusive coverage of the Feb. 12 race in Anaheim. All Supercross heats, qualifiers and live and on-demand replays of races will be available on Peacock (information on how to sign up is available by clicking here).

Leigh Diffey and Todd Harris will handle play-by-play duties for Supercross coverage in 2022 with five-time Supercross champion Ricky Carmichael returning as an analyst. Daniel Blair and Will Christien will serve as pit reporters, with Blair also assuming the duties of play-by-play commentator in select events.

The Supercross series will remain in California for the first four rounds before heading to Glendale, Ariz. in early February. After returning to California for one more round, the circuit will tour the country before ending the season May 7 in Salt Lake City.

Last year Webb wrapped up his 2021 title in style with his eighth win of the season in Round 17.

2022 Schedule

Date Race Coverage Time (ET) Sat., Jan. 8 Anaheim CNBC 10 p.m. Sat., Jan. 15 Oakland USA 10 p.m. Sat., Jan. 22 San Diego USA 10 p.m. Sat., Jan. 29 Anaheim CNBC 10 p.m. Sun., Jan. 30 Anaheim NBC* 3 p.m. Sat., Feb. 5 Glendale CNBC 10 p.m. Sat., Feb. 12 Anaheim Peacock 10 p.m. Sat., Feb. 19 Minneapolis CNBC 5 p.m. Sun., Feb. 20 Minneapolis NBC* Noon Sat., Feb. 26 Arlington CNBC 8 p.m. Sat., March 5 Daytona CNBC 7:30 p.m. Sat., March 12 Detroit CNBC 7 p.m. Sat., March 19 Indianapolis CNBC 7 p.m. Sat., March 26 Seattle USA 10 p.m. Sat., April 9 St. Louis CNBC 8 p.m. Sat., April 16 Atlanta NBC 3 p.m. Sat., April 23 Foxborough NBC 3 p.m. Sat., April 30 Denver NBC 3 p.m. Sat., May 7 Salt Lake City CNBC 8 p.m. Sun., May 8 Salt Lake City NBC* 1 p.m.

*–Next day network replay