How to watch the Rolex 24 at Daytona and 2022 IMSA season on NBC Sports

By Jan 25, 2022, 6:00 PM EST
Rolex 24 TV schedule
IMSA
NBC Sports’ TV coverage schedule of the Rolex 24 and the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season will kick off with the 60th annual Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway.

The sports car endurance classic that opens the season will begin at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 29 on NBC. The Rolex 24 at Daytona will be streamed across the NBC Sports AppNBCSports.com and Peacock, which will have coverage of the event from flag to flag.

The Rolex 24 TV schedule will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and move to Peacock at 2:30 p.m. USA Network will pick up coverage from 4-7 p.m. and then Peacock again from 7-10 pm. Coverage will return to USA Network from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. and then move to Peacock until 6 a.m.

From 6 a.m. until noon on Jan. 30, Rolex 24 coverage will be available on USA. The Jan. 30 conclusion of the Rolex 24 will run from noon through 2 p.m. on NBC.

NBC Sports will present more than 80 hours of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2022 across NBC, USA and Peacock, including 12 hours of NBC network coverage (the most since NBC Sports acquired IMSA rights in 2018) and 45 hours on USA, which will be the cable home of IMSA in 2022.

INFORMATION FOR THE 60TH ROLEX 24Schedules, start times, entry lists

Peacock will be the streaming home of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with live flag-to-flag coverage of all races airing on NBC and USA Network, as well as exclusive streaming coverage for portions of a variety of endurance races, including the Rolex 24, Twelve Hours of Sebring and Petit Le Mans.

Peacock also will have coverage of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and IMSA Prototype Challenge for more than 100 hours of IMSA coverage across NBC Sports in 2022.

Here is NBC Sports’ full 2022 IMSA broadcast schedule, including channels and times for the Rolex 24 TV schedule. All broadcast coverage also will be streaming via NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app:

Date Race Circuit Network
Jan. 29 Rolex 24 Daytona Int Speedway NBC/USA/Peacock
Jan. 30 Rolex 24 Daytona Int Speedway NBC/USA/Peacock
March 19 Twelve Hours of Sebring Sebring Int Raceway USA/Peacock
April 9 Long Beach GP Streets of Long Beach USA
May 1 Laguna Seca Laguna Seca NBC
May 15 Mid-Ohio Mid-Ohio USA
June 4 Detroit Grand Prix Belle Isle Park USA
June 28 Six Hours of The Glen Watkins Glen USA/Peacock
July 3 Sports Car GP Motorsport Park NBC
July 16 Northeast GP Lime Rock Park USA/Peacock
Aug. 7 Road America Road America USA/Peacock
Aug. 28 GT Challenge VIRginia Int’l Raceway USA
Oct. 1 Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta NBC/USA/Peacock

 

