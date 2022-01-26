Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There have been no repeat 450 winners in the Monster Energy Supercross Series, but Saturday night’s Round 4 will bring the first repeat venue as Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, returns to the schedule (10 p.m. ET, CNBC).

The 2022 season opened three weeks ago in Anaheim with a victory by Ken Roczen, and the Honda rider has been followed to the top step by Jason Anderson and Chase Sexton (with the first victory of his career in the premier series).

This will mark the second three stops in the first six weeks in the return of a more traditional slate after two years disrupted by the pandemic.

KEY INJURY: Adam Cianciarulo out for the season

Daniel Blair will be on the play-by-play call for NBC Sports with analyst Ricky Carmichael. Kristen Beat will be the pit reporter with on-track analyst Zach Osborne.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 4 of the 2022 Supercross season in Anaheim:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 4 in Anaheim will begin live Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on CNBC. The event also will be streamed on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App and Peacock. Qualifying will begin on Peacock at 4 p.m. ET.

All 17 rounds of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross schedule will be broadcast live across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will stream live coverage of heats, qualifiers and main events. All Supercross heats, qualifiers and live and on-demand replays of races will be available on Peacock Click here for more details (information on how to sign up is available by clicking here).

POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division

HOW TO WATCH SUPERCROSS IN 2022: Full NBC Sports schedule

ROUND 1: Ken Roczen scores his fourth victory in the season opener at Anaheim

ROUND 2: Jason Anderson earns first victory since 2018 championship

ROUND 3: Breakthrough victory for Chase Sexton

FINAL 2021 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings | 250 West points standings