DAYTONA BEACH, Florida – Asking what drivers do when a restroom urge strikes is one of the age-old questions in auto racing — and Jordan Taylor has a doozy of an answer.

But the No. 3 Corvette driver also had a question before sharing an unforgettable Rolex 24 at Daytona anecdote with NBC Sports.

“What’s like the statute of limitations on when you can get in trouble for something here?” Taylor asks with a wry smile. “Well, I’ll just say it was a long time ago.”

That’s good enough for us (and hopefully for John Doonan, Beaux Barfield and any other IMSA officials who might be reading).

We’ll let Taylor, who is well known for his goofy social media persona, take it from here (and note that he actually was answering the question “What’s the dumbest thing you’ve done in a Rolex 24?”):

“It was one of the years we had a long yellow in the middle of the night and early morning, and I had to pee really badly,” Taylor said. “And it was yellow obviously because of the fog, and the team didn’t want to pit because we were leading, which made sense. So all right, I’ll just pee in the car. It’s fine. Guys do it all the time.’

“And I was trying to pee, and I physically could not pee on myself, and I had to go so bad, my bladder was in pain. Everyone has been in this situation. And I couldn’t pee.”

The team advised to take whatever action was necessary because pitting (and giving up the lead) remained an unavailable option.

Taylor decided that visualization might be the best approach.

“I need to imagine or simulate how I would pee if I was at a bathroom right now,” he said. “How people would picture like a waterfall to pee. So I’m trying to picture myself at a toilet following the pace car, and I still couldn’t do it.”

Deciding that further simulation was necessary, Taylor loosed his belts, unzipped his firesuit and …

“I was ready to pee in the cockpit, and I was trying to aim where I thought it wouldn’t mess up any of the electronics,” he said.

But then disaster nearly struck. The team suddenly summoned Taylor to pit while he was on the backstretch.

“I zipped up extremely fast,” he said. “Thankfully didn’t zip anything up that wasn’t supposed to be zipped up. Got my gloves on, got out of the car and went to pee. It was a very weird situation, but it was almost a little bit weirder.

“The funniest part would have been if had they called me in 30 seconds later, because I would have had to dive in (the pits) and literally got out of the car half-naked, which would have been so confusing. Thankfully that didn’t happen. Hard to explain that one.”

Of course, it still could have been worse.

“Thankfully, there was no in-car camera that year.”