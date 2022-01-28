Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — Seeking a record fourth consecutive Rolex 24 at Daytona victory, Wayne Taylor Racing will lead the official starting grid lineup to the green flag Saturday (1:30 p.m. ET, NBC).

The No. 10 Acura will be piloted at the start by Filipe Albuquerque, who returns from last year’s third consecutive victory Ricky Taylor and Alexander Rossi. Will Stevens is the team’s new fourth driver.

Albuquerque and Taylor combined to win the 100-minute qualifying race that set the field for the 60th Rolex 24 at Daytona.

STARTING GRID: Click here for the Rolex 24 lineup l Lineup by car number

INFORMATION FOR THE 60TH ROLEX 24: Schedules, start times, entry lists

HOW TO WATCH ON NBC SPORTS: All the information for 24 hours of viewing

Tristan Vautier will start second in the No. 5 Cadillac of JDC MotorSports, followed by Kamui Kobayashi in the No. 48 Ally Cadillac (with seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson among his co-drivers) for Action Express Racing.

The Rolex 24 at Daytona will feature 61 cars across five classes, the largest field for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener since 2014.

Here are the pole-sitters in other categories for the endurance race classic on the 12-turn, 3.56-mile road course:

LMP2: Ben Keating, No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA

LMP3: Jarett Andretti, No. 36 Andretti Autosport Ligier JS P320

GTD Pro: Marco Mapelli, No. 63 TR3 Racing Lamborhini Huracan GT3

GTD: Russell Ward, No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3

Click here for the Rolex 24 at Daytona starting lineup grid

