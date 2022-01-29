Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NBC Sports’ TV coverage schedule of the Rolex 24 and the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season will kick off with the 60th annual Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway.

The sports car endurance classic that opens the season will begin at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 29 on NBC. The Rolex 24 at Daytona will be streamed across the NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com and Peacock, which will have coverage of the event from flag to flag.

The Rolex 24 TV schedule will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and move to Peacock at 2:30 p.m. USA Network will pick up coverage from 4-7 p.m. and then Peacock again from 7-10 pm. Coverage will return to USA Network from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. and then move to Peacock until 6 a.m.

From 6 a.m. until noon on Jan. 30, Rolex 24 coverage will be available on USA. The Jan. 30 conclusion of the Rolex 24 will run from noon through 2 p.m. on NBC.

Lo and behold, the official ✨𝘽𝙍𝙊𝘼𝘿𝘾𝘼𝙎𝙏 𝙎𝘾𝙃𝙀𝘿𝙐𝙇𝙀✨ for the 𝗥𝗢𝗟𝗘𝗫 𝟮𝟰 𝗔𝗧 @DAYTONA 👀 📺 The action begins on January 29th at 1:30PM ET on NBC. 🌏 For international coverage information: https://t.co/spxJEs7BfO#IMSA / #Rolex24 pic.twitter.com/Lb4cfa5Z5X — #IMSA (@IMSA) January 24, 2022

NBC Sports’ Rolex 24 broadcast will feature 14 commentators, analysts and reporters across its IMSA, NASCAR and IndyCar teams. The both will be led by the IMSA team of play-by-play voice Leigh Diffey and Rolex 24 winner and former IMSA GT driver and analyst Calvin Fish. They will be joined by NASCAR on NBC analyst and newly inducted Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.

IndyCar fan favorite and veteran James Hinchcliffe will make his NBC Sports debut, working as a booth analyst and on the Peacock Pit Box with Marty Snider and Vanessa Richardson. NASCAR on NBC analyst Steve Letarte will work all 24 hours of the Rolex 24 At Daytona, working alongside boothmate Jeff Burton to provide analysis and showcase the unique Rolex 24 infield at Daytona.

INFORMATION FOR THE 60TH ROLEX 24: Schedules, start times, entry lists

Other pit reporters are Parker Kligerman, Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch, and Dave Burns and Brian Till also will handle play-by-play.

In addition to the Rolex 24 At Daytona coverage, Peacock also will have exclusive streaming coverage of Robert Wickens’ return to racing in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race at Daytona this Friday at 1:35 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports will present more than 80 hours of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2022 across NBC, USA and Peacock, including 12 hours of NBC network coverage (the most since NBC Sports acquired IMSA rights in 2018) and 45 hours on USA, which will be the cable home of IMSA in 2022.

Peacock will be the streaming home of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with live flag-to-flag coverage of all races airing on NBC and USA Network, as well as exclusive streaming coverage for portions of a variety of endurance races, including the Rolex 24, Twelve Hours of Sebring and Petit Le Mans.

Peacock also will have coverage of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and IMSA Prototype Challenge for more than 100 hours of IMSA coverage across NBC Sports in 2022.

Here is NBC Sports’ full 2022 IMSA broadcast schedule, including channels and times for the Rolex 24 TV schedule. All broadcast coverage also will be streaming via NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app: