The NBC family of networks will feature 40 hours of Monster Jam coverage in 2022 across NBC, CNBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Highlighting in the broadcast package are four hours of programming during the year on NBC and a Monster Jam race on CNBC every Saturday from March through September at noon ET.

Throughout the season, fans will watch as the Monster Jam drivers vie for one of five championships that will result in an automatic bid to be part of the Monster Jam World Finals XXI, which will be held May 21-22 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. That race will be broadcast on NBC on Thanksgiving weekend, Sunday, November 27 at 2 pm ET with an encore on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31 at 5 pm ET

Other coverage on NBC includes action from Detroit on Sunday, June 12 at 3 pm ET and from Jacksonville on Saturday, July 2 at 2 pm ET.

Some of the drivers fans will want to keep an eye on are the 2021 Stadium Series champion, Ryan Anderson in Son-uva Digger, as he looks to repeat as champion.

Tyler Menninga will make his stadium debut in 2022 as he climbs into the legendary black and green Grave Digger. The 2022 season will mark the 40th anniversary for Grave Digger.

The most decorated Monster Jam athlete in the sport’s history, Tom Meents, will be looking to add more trophies to his collection.

Cynthia Gauthier will pilot the Lucas Stabilizer as that truck debuts in the Monster Jam Series. The truck may be new, but Gauthier is the current Monster Jam World Finals High Jump champion.

Guinness World Record title holder Bari Musawwir returns to Zombie, Camden Murphy will once more be in Bakugan Dragonoid and Bryce Kenny in Great Clips Mohawk Warrior targets his first series championship.

Military veteran Kayla Blood will thrill the men and women in uniform as she muscles Soldier of Fortune around the track.

The Monster Jam 2022 schedule begins on Saturday, March 26 on CNBC.

For the second year, veteran host Scott Jordan returns to the booth, accompanied by former Monster Jam driver turned color commentator Colt Stephens.

On-the-track reporter Leslie Mears rounds out the Monster Jam broadcast team.

Monster Jam 2022 broadcast schedule (All races CNBC unless specified)

Mar. 26, 12:00 PM ET; Rd 1 – Oakland 1

Mar. 26, 1:00 PM ET; Rd 2 – Oakland 2

Mar. 26, 2:00 PM ET; Rd 3 – San Diego 1

Apr. 2, 12:00 PM ET; Rd 4 – San Diego 2

Apr. 9, 12:00 PM ET; Rd 5 – St. Louis 1

Apr. 9, 1:00 PM ET; Re-Air – Rd 3- San Diego 1

Apr. 9, 2:00 PM ET; Re-Air – Rd 4 – San Diego 2

Apr. 16, 12:00 PM ET; Rd 6 – St. Louis 2

Apr. 23, 12:00 PM ET; Rd 7 – Houston

Apr. 30, 12:00 PM ET; Rd 8 – Tampa 1

May 7 , 12:00 PM ET; Rd 9 – Tampa 2

May 14, 12:00 PM ET; Rd 10 – Minneapolis 1

May 21, 12:00 PM ET; Rd 11 – Minneapolis 2

May 28, 12:00 PM ET; Rd 12 – Anaheim 1

May 28, 1:00 PM ET; Re-Air – Rd 9 – Tampa 2

June 4, 12:00 PM ET; Rd 13 – Anaheim 2

June 4, 1:00 PM ET; Re-Air – Rd 11 – Minneapolis 2

June 4, 2:00 PM ET; Re-Air – Rd 12 – Anaheim 1

June 11, 12:00 PM ET; Rd 14 – Detroit 1

June 12, 3:00 PM ET; Rd 15 – Detroit 2 (NBC)

June 18, 12:00 PM ET; Re-Air – Rd 15 – Detroit 2

June 25, 12:00 PM ET; Rd 16 – Miami 1

June 25, 1:00 PM ET; Re-Air – Rd 1 – Detroit 1

June 25, 2:00 PM ET; Re-Air – Rd 2 – Detroit 2

July 2, 12:00 PM ET; Rd 17 – Miami 2

July 2, 2:00 PM ET; Rd 18 – Jacksonville (NBC)

July 9, 12:00 PM ET; Re-Air – Rd 16 Miami 1

July 9, 1:00 PM ET; Re-Air – Rd 17 Miami 2

July 16, 12:00 PM ET; Rd 19 – Seattle

July 23, 12:00 PM ET; Rd 20 – Indianapolis 1

July 23, 1:00 PM ET; Re-Air – Rd 19 – Seattle

July 30, 12:00 PM ET; Rd 21 – Indianapolis 2

Aug. 6, 12:00 PM ET; Rd 22 – Syracuse

Aug. 6 1:00PM ET Re-Air – Rd 21 – Indianapolis 2

Aug. 13 12:00PM ET Rd 23 – East Rutherford

Aug. 20 12:00PM ET Rd 24 – Salt Lake City

Aug. 27 12:00PM ET Rd 25 – Monster Jam World Finals 1

Sept. 3 12:00PM ET Rd – 26 – Monster Jam World Finals 2

Nov. 27 Sunday 2;00PM ET Re-Air – Rd 25 – Monster Jam World Finals 1 (NBC)

Dec. 31 5:00PM ET Re-Air – Rd 26 – Monster Jam World Finals 2 (NBC)