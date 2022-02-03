Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Monster Energy Supercross parade of 450 winners will try to keep marching on Saturday night with Round 5 in Glendale, Arizona (10 p.m. ET, CNBC).

Eli Tomac won the most recent event in Anaheim last week, joining Chase Sexton, Jason Anderson and Ken Roczen on the top step this season.

It’s the second consecutive season to open with four winning riders in four events — the fourth time it’s happened in series history.

Among the veteran riders still seeking their first victory in 2022: Defending series champion Cooper Webb (who has been off the podium since the season opener), Justin Barcia, motocross champion Dylan Ferrandis and Marvin Musquin.

Tomac leads the championship standings with 85 points ahead of Sexton (79) and Anderson (77).

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 5 of the 2022 Supercross season in Glendale:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 5 in Glendale will begin live Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on CNBC. The event also will be streamed on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App and Peacock. Qualifying will begin on Peacock at 4 p.m. ET.

All 17 rounds of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross schedule will be broadcast live across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will stream live coverage of heats, qualifiers and main events. All Supercross heats, qualifiers and live and on-demand replays of races will be available on Peacock Click here for more details (information on how to sign up is available by clicking here).

POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division

HOW TO WATCH SUPERCROSS IN 2022: Full NBC Sports schedule

ROUND 1: Ken Roczen scores his fourth victory in the season opener at Anaheim

ROUND 2: Jason Anderson earns first victory since 2018 championship

ROUND 3: Breakthrough victory for Chase Sexton

ROUND 4: Eli Tomac scores first win aboard a Yamaha

FINAL 2021 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings | 250 West points standings