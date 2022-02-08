Olympic medalist Caitlyn Jenner joins W Series as car owner

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Caitlyn Jenner will field a car in W Series in 2022 with a driver to be announced at a later date.

Jenner, a decathlon gold medalist in the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal, Canada, enters the series as a former professional driver with more than 50 starts in the IMSA Camel GT Championship as a factory driver for Ford Motor Company and Jack Roush.

“As a believer in fair competition, a lover of motor racing, and a supporter of all women in sport from the grassroots to elite level, W Series ticks every box for me and is a fusion of the different aspects of my career,” Jenner said in a release. “A championship dedicated to inspiring young girls and giving women the chance to succeed in roles throughout what has traditionally been a male-dominated industry, W Series is changing the face of motorsport.

“As the series continues its rapid expansion with a truly international cast of drivers and races, this was the perfect time to come on board. W Series had a global reach of more than half a billion viewers in 2021, and I am going out to the market to acquire sponsors that align with mine and W Series’ joint missions.”

The 2022 W Series schedule features eight rounds, all of which will be held as companion events to Formula One races. Both American F1 races and the Mexican Grand Prix will be part of the schedule as the W Series seeks to expand their presence in the United States. Earlier this month, the W Series held a test at the Inde Motorsports Ranch near Tucson, Arizona that featured seven drivers from the Americas.

The 2021 season wrapped up last October with two rounds of racing at the Circuit of the Americas with Jamie Chadwick crowned as champion. Jenner credits that race as part of her inspiration to join the series.

“I watched on with great excitement last year when W Series made its American debut in Austin, Texas, USA, where its drivers entertained 400,000 fans over the weekend at the Circuit of the Americas,” Jenner continued. “In May, I will be beaming with pride when my Jenner Racing team starts its bid for W Series glory on motor racing’s greatest stage at the first race of season three in Miami, USA, in support of Formula 1.

“As has always been the case, I’m in it to win it.”