Kyle LeDuc and Sara Price will return to Chip Ganassi Racing for the second season of the Extreme E Series after scoring a best result of fourth in last year’s inaugural, five-round schedule.

Extreme E gets underway February 19-20 in Neom, Saudi Arabia for the first of five rounds that will take them to global locations at risk from climate change.

“I’m super pumped to be on board with Chip Ganassi Racing for the 2022 Extreme E series,” LeDuc said in a release. “We have taken what we learned in 2021 and ripped it to shreds to find the strong and the weak points and have addressed every issue with pinpoint accuracy.

“Sara and I will bring what’s needed to be intensely competitive and bring the action the world expects from us, and we know we can deliver. I can’t wait to get around the world and race in new locations, meet new people and learn what we can do as humans to fix issues around the world.”

The 2021 season was challenging for the CGR drivers. LeDuc and Price finished last in the eight-car field in the season opening Desert X Prix with LeDuc receiving a one-point penalty for his part in a collision during the shoot-out race. They ended the season eighth among nine teams.

The highlight of their season was the Island X Prix. Despite finishing just off the podium in fourth, the team led on the last lap until the steering on their Odyssey 21 broke and dropped them from contention.

Returning for a second season gives them an opportunity to build on the skillset needed for the unique electric SUVs used in Extreme E.

“I’m very excited to be with Chip Ganassi Racing for our second season in the Extreme E series,” Price said. “In our first season, our speed showed but the results weren’t there.

“This is our redemption year. We are more than prepared, we’ve learned a lot, and it’s time to show the world what we have. We have an incredible team behind us, and Kyle and I are two drivers ready for what’s to come and showing the world what we are capable of.”

LeDuc brings with him a record of six Pro 4 Championship wins and more than 100 race victories in the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series.

Price was Kawasaki’s first factory-supported female motocross rider and a 19-time national champion.