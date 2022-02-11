Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Monster Energy Supercross circuit will wrap up its six-week western swing to open the 2022 season Saturday night with Round 6 in Anaheim, California (10 p.m. ET, CNBC).

This will be the third and final stop this season at Angel Stadium, where Ken Roczen won the season opener Jan. 8. Eli Tomac won Round 4 in Anaheim two weeks ago.

Tomac became the first repeat winner of 2022 last week in Glendale, Arizona, winning the Triple Crown for his second consecutive victory. The 2020 series champion also moved into first in the 450 standings by 11 points over Chase Sexton.

After Saturday night in Anaheim, Supercross will head to Minneapolis, returning to the Pacific Coast time zone only once (Seattle on March 26) in its last 11 races this season.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 6 of the 2022 Supercross season in Anaheim:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 6 in Anaheim will begin live Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock. Qualifying will begin on Peacock at 4 p.m. ET. A tape-delayed race broadcast will be shown Sunday at noon ET on CNBC.

All 17 rounds of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross schedule will be broadcast live across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will stream live coverage of heats, qualifiers and main events. All Supercross heats, qualifiers and live and on-demand replays of races will be available on Peacock Click here for more details (information on how to sign up is available by clicking here).

POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross Round 6 in Anaheim:

4:05 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying

4:20 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying

4:35 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying

4:50 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying

5:05 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying

5:20 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying

6:20 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying

6:35 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying

6:50 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying

7:05 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying

7:20 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying

7:35 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying

10:03 p.m.: 250 Heat 1

10:17 p.m.: 250 Heat 2

10:33 p.m.: 450 Heat 1

10:47 p.m.: 450 Heat 2

11:19 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier

11:31 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier

11:54 p.m.: 250 Main Event

12:28 a.m.: 450 Main Event

