Saturday’s Supercross Round 6 in Anaheim: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

By Feb 11, 2022, 5:00 AM EST
Supercross Anaheim Round 6
The Monster Energy Supercross circuit will wrap up its six-week western swing to open the 2022 season Saturday night with Round 6 in Anaheim, California (10 p.m. ET, CNBC).

This will be the third and final stop this season at Angel Stadium, where Ken Roczen won the season opener Jan. 8. Eli Tomac won Round 4 in Anaheim two weeks ago.

Tomac became the first repeat winner of 2022 last week in Glendale, Arizona, winning the Triple Crown for his second consecutive victory. The 2020 series champion also moved into first in the 450 standings by 11 points over Chase Sexton.

After Saturday night in Anaheim, Supercross will head to Minneapolis, returning to the Pacific Coast time zone only once (Seattle on March 26) in its last 11 races this season.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 6 of the 2022 Supercross season in Anaheim:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 6 in Anaheim will begin live Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock. Qualifying will begin on Peacock at 4 p.m. ET. A tape-delayed race broadcast will be shown Sunday at noon ET on CNBC.

All 17 rounds of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross schedule will be broadcast live across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will stream live coverage of heats, qualifiers and main events. All Supercross heats, qualifiers and live and on-demand replays of races will be available on Peacock Click here for more details (information on how to sign up is available by clicking here).

POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division

ENTRY LISTS450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET): 

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross Round 6 in Anaheim:

4:05 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying
4:20 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying
4:35 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying
4:50 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying
5:05 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying
5:20 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying
6:20 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying
6:35 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying
6:50 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying
7:05 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying
7:20 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying
7:35 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying
10:03 p.m.: 250 Heat 1
10:17 p.m.: 250 Heat 2
10:33 p.m.: 450 Heat 1
10:47 p.m.: 450 Heat 2
11:19 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier
11:31 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier
11:54 p.m.: 250 Main Event
12:28 a.m.: 450 Main Event

TRACK LAYOUTClick here to view the track map for Supercross Round 6 in Anaheim

HOW TO WATCH SUPERCROSS IN 2022Full NBC Sports schedule

ROUND 1: Ken Roczen scores his fourth victory in the season opener at Anaheim

ROUND 2: Jason Anderson earns first victory since 2018 championship

ROUND 3: Breakthrough victory for Chase Sexton

ROUND 4: Eli Tomac scores first win aboard a Yamaha

ROUND 5: Tomac takes Triple Crown event in Glendale

FINAL 2021 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings250 West points standings

