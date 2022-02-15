Marco Andretti will return to the 2022 Indy 500 and attempt his 17th start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, driving the No. 98 Dallara-Honda in the iconic race’s 106th running.

Andretti Autosport announced KULR Technology Group as the primary sponsor for the entry, which will be the team’s fifth in the race. Marco Andretti also will be making his 250th start in the NTT IndyCar Series. Andretti Autosport also fields full-time cars for Colton Herta, Alexander Rossi, Romain Grosjean and Devlin DeFrancesco.

“We’ve worked with KULR through Andretti Technologies for over a year now, including last year’s Indy 500 with Marco, and we are thrilled to now welcome them as a primary sponsor to our IndyCar program,” Andretti Autosport Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti said in a release. “The development potential of KULR’s technology is exciting given their expertise in high-performance thermal management solutions and understanding of battery safety. We look forward to this special event in May as Marco celebrates 250 career INDYCAR starts.”

Marco Andretti stepped away from full-time driving in IndyCar last season. His lone start in 2021 was a 19th in the Indy 500 as he focused mostly on racing in the Superstar Racing Experience.

Andretti has eight top 10s and four podiums in 16 Indy 500 starts and started from the pole position in 2020. He finished a career-best second as a rookie in 2006 when Sam Hornish Jr. snatched away the victory at the checkered flag.

“We are humbled and honored to have the legendary Andretti Autosport racing team represent the KULR brand in the upcoming Indianapolis 500,” KULR President and COO Keith Cochran said in a release. “As the primary sponsor for the No. 98 car driven by Marco Andretti, we are extending our partnership with Andretti Autosport and further demonstrating the breadth of applications for KULR’s technologies.”